This is everything know about where future Olympic summer and winter games will be held.

Last year saw the 24th Olympic winter games held in Beijing Winter Olympics, with 84 countries coming together to compete in the world’s largest winter sports event.

It followed the 2020 Summer Olympics, held in Tokyo in 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Both those events had to contend with coronavirus regulations that meant spectators and attendees were limited.

Now althletes and sports fans are looking forward to future games free of restrictions, where all attention is on the sporting action – starting from next year.

Here’s everything what you need to know about the locations and dates of the next summer Olympic Games from 2024 – and who might be in the running to host the 2036 Olympiad.

Where will the 2024 Olympics be held?

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris, France.

This means that the 2024 Paris Olympics will be the sixth time that France has hosted the Olympic Games in total, having hosted two summer games in Paris previously in 1900 and 1924.

Alongside London, which has also hosted the summer games on three occasions, this will see Paris become the second city to have hosted the summer games three times.

Preparations are already well underway for Paris 2024, with the games scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 2024.

The International Olympic Committee announced in December 2020 that the theme for Paris 2024 would be gender equality and youth participation, with the next games set to see an exact 50/50 gender split.

Where are the next Winter Olympics in 2026?

The Winter Olympics 2026 will be held in Italy, as the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.

Who are the Summer Olympic Game hosts for 2028?

In 2028, the summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the USA - with ‘LA28’ coined for the games to be held in Los Angeles, California from July 21 to August 6 2028.

What cities are in the running for the Winter Olympics 2030?

Taking place every four years, every two years after a summer Olympic Games, the Winter Olympics host in 2030 is yet to be decided.

The host city will be likely elected at the 140th IOC Session in Mumbai from October 15-17 this year.

The bidding process for the 2030 Olympic Games is already underway, however, with results set to be announced at the next International Olympic Committee in Mumbai, India, in 2023.

Those currently bidding to hold the 2030 Winter Olympics are:

- Salt Lake City, USA

- Sapporo, Japan

- Stockholm–Åre, Sweden

Switzerland have also expressed an interest but have not formally bid.

Who are the Summer Olympic Game hosts for 2032?

Looking ahead to 2032, Brisbane in Queensland, Australia, has been announced as the winning host location for the 2032 Olympic Games – which will mark the 34th Olympic Games since records began in 1886.

Which countries are in the running to host the Summer Olympics 2036?

While the 2036 Olympiad in 15 years’ time is by no means round the corner, there are already a number of nations lining up bids to host the 2036 Olympic summer games following the announcement of Brisbane 2032.

Confirmed bids so far have come from Mexico (to be split between the cities of Guadalajara, Mexico City, Tijuana and Monterrey), and the Indonesian city of Nusantara.

Other countries who have expressed an interest in hosting the games are Egypt, South Korea, China, India, Qatar, Italy, Germany (in a joint bid with Israel), Turkey, Denmark and Canada.

Will Britain be bidding for an Olympic Games?

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has previously said that the city would stage a bid for 2036 but has since said the earliest it could host would be 2040.

In a January 2023 interview, Khan stated that "2032 and 2036 are a done deal".