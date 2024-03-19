Scotland's Euro 2024 squad door is closing - 'if somebody comes from nowhere, I would be very surprised'

Variety might be the spice of life although John Carver has warned against expecting too much modification as the countdown intensifies before Scotland have the honour of kicking-off Euro 2024 against Germany.

The assistant manager is relishing these final weeks and months. He has been puffing his chest out in boardrooms up and down the country as he continues making final checks on players. “All I've been doing is going to watch games for the last four months and every time I walk into a stadium, whether in England or Scotland, to watch players, everybody's talking about the Euros,” said Carver. “The fans are talking about it, people in the boardroom are talking about it … I've got to calm myself down sometimes when it happens.”

Pride mingles with the satisfaction of knowing Scotland are almost there when it comes to final squad selection, injuries permitting. “Steve (Clarke) and myself know how we want to play, what system and how we are going to fit the players in,” added Carver. “It's quite exciting.”

Billy Gilmour and John McGinn during a Scotland training session at Lesser Hampden on Tuesday.

Perhaps so. However, the intrigue of seeing someone turn out for Scotland for the first time will be missing from the upcoming friendlies against Netherlands and Northern Ireland. Some had identified this doubleheader as the one when Clarke would blood one, two or perhaps more of the Newcastle United quartet of 'Scots' with whom the manager has been linked over the last 12 months. There is an appetite among supporters, perhaps stoked by Che Adams’ success, to see who else is out there. The Southampton striker was brought in at the same stage prior to the Euro 2020 finals.

The boat has long since sailed with regards to Elliot Anderson, who walked out prior to the games against Cyprus and England in September. As for Tino Livramento, Clarke would probably walk to Newcastle for the chance to recruit him. However, the winger/wing-back looks set for full honours with England. It’s a similar story with Anthony Gordon, who is more than just set for full honours. He was pictured in England training gear this week as he reported for duty for the first time.

As for Harvey Barnes, his international future might still be somewhat up in the air. But he is concentrating on establishing himself in the Newcastle team first after recovering from a serious ankle injury. The process of changing eligibility from England to Scotland is complicated in his case by the fact he has already turned out for Gareth Southgate’s side on one occasion.

Carver, given his Newcastle links, was portrayed as the conduit in the ‘Newcastle switch project’, but he has clearly tired of this perceived role. He signalled an end to all the speculation, certainly for the time being. Barnes could remain a possibility. As for the likes of 26-year-old striker Ryan Hardie, who Plymouth Argyle manager Ian Foster recently revealed was being tracked by Scotland, there’s always the World Cup in 2026 to aim for. The same applies to Tommy Conway, who has caught the attention at Bristol City this season. Just 21, he has plenty of time ahead of him.

John Carver, left, casts his eye over Scotland training.

Carver contends that it would be difficult to throw in a wild card at this late stage when there are only 23 places to fill. “Unless we find somebody who is like ‘wow’, an outstanding player,” he said. “I am not going to go down this street of Anderson and Gordon and all that lot because I have had enough of that, I am sick of talking about that,” he added. “If somebody comes from nowhere, I would be very surprised. But we are looking at all the options for now and obviously for the future, because we have to take it further again after the Euros.”

With reference to former Rangers player Hardie, Carver confirmed he has been watched. “You have to, of course you do,” he said. “We will never stop looking. The young boy Conway at Bristol is another one. But he is doing really well with the under-21s and they have got a big game coming up.”

The irrepressible Lawrence Shankland will have to satisfy fans’ cravings for something new and shiny. The Hearts striker is the equivalent of an exciting new recruit, which is strange given his debut dates to Clarke’s fifth game in charge over four years ago. The 28-year-old has, though, found it hard to establish himself in the side. Shankland has been seen as a squad player at best, someone who, as was proved as recently as November against Georgia, might be good for a goal if thrown on late. He has started only once – against San Marino.

Carver watched the striker excel against Celtic at Tynecastle recently and relishes what such an in-form player can offer. “He has come from nowhere, basically, within the group," he said. "He is like the latest addition. He has always been there hanging around but it has always been Dyksey (Lyndon Dykes) and Che. But because of how well he has been doing in the league it might put a bit of pressure on the other two. It might make them perform and they will have to perform to their best and play better, if that makes sense – which I think it does!