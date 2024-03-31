Scorchers 89-96 Caledonia: Gladiators edge out Surrey to continue winning run

Quade Green enjoyed another 30+ point haul. Cr. Robert Sambles.

Caledonia Gladiators made it three roads win from three with a 96-89 victory against a Surrey Scorchers team that pushed them all the way.

Gareth Murray's side had Quade 'Money' Green to thank once again as he dropped 31 points, four rebounds and 5 assists to grab yet another MVP performance for a travelling Gladiators outfit.

Caledonia entered the game in good form after winning their previous three games, including back to back wins over rivals Newcastle Eagles, but were forced to wait until the final 25 seconds to seal the victory over their hosts as Patrick Whelan hit a dagger basket.

The visitors were shocked in the first quarter as the Scorchers took an early 11-4 lead thanks to a pair of triples from Abdul Mohammed. However, a clever time out call from coach Murray saw his side begin to recover their composure slightly through American duo Green and Clifton Moore Jr.

A ding dong battle ensued and saw Caledonia close the gap to their hosts several times, however, good work from Lukas Palyza and Moore Jr. would eventually see them in front as they took a 50-47 lead just as the half time bell sounded.

They move as far as seven ahead in the third quarter as the Scorchers struggled to find the same rhythm they had began the game with. Scorchers would continue to grind though and tied the game at 65-65.

Step forward the irresistible Green in the fourth quarter for Caledonia who instigated a 7-0 run that shot his side into a 82-76 lead with as they clock ticked into its final six minutes. The home would claw back the deficit but it was the Scottish outfit who would come see out the win thanks to late free throws from Patrick Whelan and Mike Bothwell.