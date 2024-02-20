Caledonia Gladiators (Picture: Adam Bates)

While the NBA continues to be one of the most lucrative sports on the globe, basketball continues to grow in the UK.

Now available to watch via Sky Sports, the British Basketball League is growing in stature and popularity and one of the league's top team is right on our doorstep in the shape of last year's BBL Trophy winner Caledonia Gladiators.

Few people know, but there would be no NBA without Scotland, with the invention of the game very much rooted here in Scotland. Going to see the likes of basketball legend LeBron James and the LA Lakers requires a long haul flight, going to watch professional basketball in Scotland does not! That is why hundreds of fans now are flocking to see Caledonia Gladiators challenge for honours in the BBL.

There's simply no better time to get yourself into the sport, especially if you're based in Scotland. Want to take in a Gladiators game this coming month? Here is everything you need to know about Scotland's professional basketball outfit.

Who are Caledonia Gladiators, what is Scotland professional basketball team

Caledonia Gladiators are Scotland's professional basketball outfit and the current holders of the BBL Trophy, which they won in 2022/23.

Originally founded in 1998, they have also been known as Edinburgh Rocks, Scottish Rocks and Glasgow Rocks but were rebranded as Caledonia Gladiators in 2022 after a change in ownership and location. Their main rivals are Newcastle Eagles and they are the only Scottish club currently in the top tier, the British Basketball League (BBL).

Currently one of British basketball's top teams, they have also won the BBL Playoffs in 2002–03 prior to last year's success. Coached by former professional basketball player Gareth Murray, their stars players are currently Patrick Whelan, Kyle Johnson and new signing Quade Green.

They also have a women's team, formerly known as Caledonia Pride, who are the first and only women's professional basketball team in Scotland. They play in the Women's British Basketball League (WBBL) with Scottish stars such as Hannah Robb their key player.

Where do Caledonia Gladiators play

Caledonia Gladiators has a brand new arena that offers fans tons of exciting activities to do before you even go to watch the game, known as the PlaySport Arena. It has a capacity of 1,600 and is often packed for each game.

The arena is located in East Kilbride an opens a full 90 minutes before tip-off. The arena has a fantastic FanZone that offers families and basketball fans a chance to meet the players, get some great food, shoot some hoops and get all the latest Caledonia Gladiators merchandise.

Its a great day out and the official address of the ground is Stewartfield Way, East Kilbride, Glasgow, G74 4GT.

Caledonia Gladiators ticket news, who do Caledonia Gladiators play next

Next men's game: Caledonia Gladiators vs London Lions, Friday 8 March 2024, tip off: 7.45pm. Get your tickets here.

Next women's game: Caledonia Gladiators vs Nottingham Wildcats, Sunday 3 March 2024, tip off: 5pm. Get your tickets here.

Men's game prices start at £20 and Women's games from £12 for adults. Family tickets and hospitality is also available but full ticketing options are available via the link above.

How much are tickets for Caledonia Gladiators?

There are a number of options available if you're looking to take in a Caledonia Gladiators men's or women's basketball game locally.

