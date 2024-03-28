Caledonia guard Quade Green hit 32 points as the Gladiators took another big win on the road. Cr. Newcastle Eagles.

Caledonia Gladiators made it back to back wins on the road as they held off a spirited comeback from rivals Newcastle Eagles to take a 90-84 win at the Vertu Motors Arena.

American guard Quade Green - nicknamed Money - was once again in top form, grabbing a second 30+ points haul in a row to score 32 points and an efficient 61 per cent from the field. His performance saw the 25-year-old mobbed by the strong Caledonia travelling contingent with the Philadelphia native quickly turning into a real fan favourite.

"Money Green! That's what they call me out there," laughed Green. "It's my team mates really man. I can't get 33 points, 30 points without them really. Good screening, good passing and I'm just trying to help with defence as best as I could and I know I can. They help me with offence and giving me easy looks, finding me when I'm open and I find them when they're open.

"We had a great team win today, man. When the refs weren't giving us no calls and we fight till the end and that's what happens. This league is really competitive compared to the other leagues I've been in, it is second to non really.

"This is a great league to play in, high tempo, good players on every team like London (Lions) and Newcastle. There's a lot of good players in this league and everyone is trying to get a level up and doing what they need to do" he added.

Head coach Murray was equally delighted with the display of Green and revealed what special talents he feel he is adding to a ever-improving Caledonia side. The Scottish coach has led him team to four wins in five games and Murray admits he is enjoying what his team are giving him on the court as the all important play offs loom.

"I think getting to the free throw line in the second half was key. We only had seven free throws in the first half. There was a bit of a drought when Newcastle came back - they are a high scoring team - but we continued to score against them and that's what gave us the win," he said following the win.

"He (Green) makes plays, he makes shots when you really need it. That's what we missed kind of missing earlier in the season, a guy that can really create his own shots and give other people easy ones. We know the ball's in his hands towards the end to be a playmaker and that's what he did. We needed that, we were struggling in moments where we couldn't score the ball and he gave us this spark.

"We're just trying to play good basketball. Working on the defence, trying to get good stops, trying to force turnovers. I think our defence has definitely improved in the last few weeks and we are ticking over on the offence. We got a couple of guys still to come back from injury so hopefully we can deepen the roster and give guys a rest going into the play offs" added Murray.