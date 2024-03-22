Quade Green in action for Caledonia Gladiators. Cr. Ross Wardrop.

In a revealing interview Caledonia Gladiators new signing Quade Green has opened up about playing with some of the NBA's biggest names, his basketball inspiration and the fascinating journey that took him all the way from Philadelphia to Scotland.

Green, who joined the third place Gladiators in the new year, has been extremely impressive in his opening games and was named MVP in the huge 18 point win over fierce rivals Newcastle Eagles a fortnight ago after a 33-point haul and the American has now opened up on basketball inspirations and his journey so far during an in-depth interview with the official BBL website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Philly is where my journey started, and Allen Iverson was my idol growing up. He’s one of the best Philadelphia 76ers ever and when I was growing up all I would see on TV or anywhere I looked was him and the impact he was having on the game and the city, and that was a huge inspiration for me" noted Green.

“I was lucky enough to see him play several times and won MVP at one of his very first Allen Iverson Camps, which I attended when I was back in high school. It was crazy to be able to achieve that and something I still think about to this day. The camp was like his version of the McDonald’s All-American Game or a Jordan Brand Game, so you were invited to attend.

"He was there, I got the chance to meet him and take some pictures and all that. He sat down to talk to us about the game and what we should be doing in the future, and those moments have really stuck with me," the American explained.

A gold winner for his the US at the U18 FIBA Americas Championships in 2016, Green also opened up on the 'special bond' he shared with NBA stars such as Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. during his junior years when representing his country.

“I was close to all those guys and we’re still in touch. We had an incredible group of players who were around the same age and played together at different levels from Amateur Athletic Union to college and beyond, so these were some special bonds built over the years.

“I’ve been playing AAU since I was seven with these guys, travelling the country and the world sharing this incredible journey. We were all at the same camps, whether it was Nike, Steph Curry, John Lucas, CP3 or USA, so when we all came together for our country it felt like a match made in heaven" said Green.

Joining the Scottish professional outfit in February, Green has been in exceptional for Gareth Murray's side on the offensive, averaging 24.8 points per game alongside an average of 5.2 assists per game. However, he believes there's another level to go in his game against of tonight's road trip to Leicester Riders, which will be screened live on Sky Sports.

“I’m nowhere near my best right now and have a lot more in the tank, but I’m fighting every day to bring more to the team and help us go on a run towards the end of the season. Everything is all up to me. As long as I’ve got my mind straight and I’m dialling in to what is being asked of me, nobody can stop me, and every basketball player should think like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People have said that my numbers have been good so far and that’s got some attention, but those things don’t matter to me. I just come in, do my job, and try to win the game. That’s the first and only goal. If I shoot well or not, I don’t care as long as I positively impact the team overall and we come out with a win.

“I’m not worried about any team in the League either, and none of us should be. We have everything we need to be successful in achieving our goals and as the Playoffs get closer, we’re all only going to get better and more comfortable with each other for when it counts" said the 25-year-old.