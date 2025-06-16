American player Tommy Paul won last year's Queen's Championship - but is not back to defend his title. | AFP via Getty Images

It’s the traditional grass count season curtain-raiser for Wimbledon.

One of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world, the Queen's Club Championships can trace its history back to 1881 - when it was called the London Athletic Club Open Tournament and was held at Stamford Bridge.

It moved to its current location in 1890 and was known as the London Grass Court Championships before taking the name of its venue in 1977.

In 1973 the women’s event was discontinued, but returned this year, where qualifier Tatjana Maria beat four top 15 players to unexpectedly take the title.

It’s now the turn of the men to take to the court, with world number two Carlos Alcaraz and British number one Jack Draper in the draw.

And while Andy Murray, who won a record five singles titles between 2009 and 2016, is not longer playing there is some Scottish interest, with Dalkeith-born Jacob Fearnley and honourary Scot Cameron Norrie (his dad’s from Glasgow) both playing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, which runs from June 16-22.

How much does the winner of the Queen’s Club Championships get?

There is a total prize pot of €2,522,220 for the 2025 championship, allocated as follows:

Men’s Singles

Winner: €471,755

Finalist: €253,790

Semi-finalist: €135,255

Quarter-finalist: €69,100

Round of 16: €36,885

Round of 32: €19,670

Doubles (per team)

Winner: €154,930

Finalist: €82,620

Semi-finalist: €41,800

Quarter-finalist: €20,910

Round of 16: €10,820

Who is playing today at Queens , Monday, June 16?

The first day of action will see the first six games of first round. Here’s who will be on court, and the estimated time of their matches.

Roberto Bautista Agut v Nuno Borges (12 noon)

Mackenzie McDonald v Gael Monfils (4.30pm)

Frances Tiafoe v Daniel Evans (12noon)

Holger Rune v Matteo Arnaldi (1.30pm)

Cameron Norrie v Jakub Mensik (3pm)

Jacob Fearnley v Alex Bolt (4.30pm)

Who are the seeds at the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships?

The eight seeds, who will be kept apart until the quarter finals, are as follows:

Carlos Alcaraz Jack Draper Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Alex de Minaur Ben Shelton Frances Tiafoe Jakub Menšík

What’s the fist round draw at the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships?

Top half:

C Alcaraz v A Davidovich Fokina

J Thompson v J Munar

R Opelka v C Ugo Carabelli

A Rinderknech v B Shelton

H Rune v M Arnaldi

M McDonald v G Monfils

R Bautista Agut v N Borges

C Norrie v J Menšík

Bottom half:

A de Minaur v J Lehečka

G Diallo v B Harris

J Fearnley v A Bolt

C Moutet v T Fritz

F Tiafoe v D Evans

B Nakashima v G Mpetshi Perricard

A Popyrin v A Vukic

J Brooksby v J Draper

Can I watch the 2025 Queen's Club Championships on television?

All the action from the grass courts will be broadcast on the BBC, including BBC Two, BBC One, the BBC Sport website and the iPlayer.

Here’s when you can catch all the action:

Monday 16 June - 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Tuesday 17 June - 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Wednesday 18 June - 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Thursday 19 June - 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Friday 20 June - 1pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app

Saturday 21 June - 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app, 1pm: Watch Queen's Tennis semi-finals on BBC Two

Sunday 22 June - 12pm: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website/app. 2.05pm: Watch Queen's Tennis final on BBC One

Who is favourite to win the 2025 Queen’s Club Championships?

Carlos Alcaraz is understandably a hot 6/5 favourite for the title, followed by Britain’s Jack Draper (4/1), Taylor Fritz (10/1) and Alex De Minaur (11/1).