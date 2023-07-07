Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie crash out of Wimbledon on difficult day for Scots at SW19

Andy Murray’s 2023 Wimbledon campaign has come to a disappointing end at the second-round stage following a five-set defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In a match that spanned two days and more than four-and-a-half hours, the 36-year-old two time champion could not build on the 2-1 sets lead he held overnight against the Greek, going down 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (2-7) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 in front of a packed Centre Court crowd.

Hopes had been high that Murray would reappear on Friday afternoon and finish the job off after some inspired shot-making on Thursday night, but Tsitsipas served exceptionally well and pounced on signs of fatigue from the Scot at the start of the fifth set to claim the victory. The 24-year-old from Athens moves on to play unseeded Serbian Laslo Djere in the third round.

Murray exits the tournament at the same stage as last year, when he was defeated by American John Isner, and will now have to ponder the rest of his season, with the US hard court swing beginning next month.

