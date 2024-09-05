British number taking Flushing Meadows by storm

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Draper is picking up the British tennis mantle following the retirement of Andy Murray after making it through to the semi-finals of the 2024 US Open.

The 22-year-old Englishman has cruised into the final four at Flushing Meadows without dropping a set in the first grand slam to take place since Murray hung up his racquet. His 6-3 7-5 6-2 quarter-final win against world number 10 Alex De Minaur saw him become the first British man to reach the last four since Murray lifted the title in 2012. He now stands just two wins away from claiming a maiden grand slam and emulating both Murray and Emma Raducanu, who won the women’s championship in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draper will now meet number one seed and heavy favourite Jannik Sinner in the semi-final after the Italian overcame Daniil Medvedev in four sets in his quarter-final. Draper has always been a player of huge potential, but even he expressed doubts about whether he could make it to the top. A life in tennis always seemed inevitable considering his father Roger was the chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association between 2006 and 2013 and his mother Nicky was an accomplished junior player.

Jack Draper celebrates victory over Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals of the US Open. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A run to the Wimbledon boys’ final in 2018 showcased his full potential but his transition on to the professional tour was troubled. He found it tough to adapt to the grind, while later battling injuries, and he admitted he thought about quitting.

Draper stuck to his guns and, after a injury-hit 2023 which saw him miss Wimbledon, he has been rewarded with a breakout year.

A first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart and the British number one ranking came in June and was hastily followed by beating Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz at Queen’s. But it is his run in New York that is his real moment in the sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was won all of his five matches so far without losing a set and has looked as calm and comfortable as could be. Even in the height of Murray’s powers, the Scot had significant moments of jeopardy in his grand slam runs.

A lefty, with a big serve, Draper has all the weapons to succeed and his shift in mentality to becoming a more aggressive player has seen his game develop further. A career-high ranking in the top 20 awaits at the end of the tournament, but Draper will be eyeing a much bigger prize.

When is Jack Draper v Jannick Sinner?

The US Open men’s semi-final will see Jack Draper take on world number one Jannik Sinner at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows, New York, on Friday, September 6, 2024. The match start time has yet to be confirmed but will be either 8pm BST (3pm in New York) or midnight BST (7pm in New York). The other semi-final is an all-American affair between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, which is more likely to take the prime time slot, meaning Draper v Sinner will probably take place at 8pm UK time.

How to watch Jack Draper v Jannik Sinner in the UK