The full 2026 Premier League Darts schedule has been revealed, including dates in Glasgow and Aberdeen. Here's how to sign up for pre-sale tickets.

Premier League Darts will return to Scotland in 2026, with both Glasgow and Aberdeen set to host the top-class darts tournament.

The season will kick off in Newcastle on Thursday, February 5 next year, heading to the OVO Hydro on Thursday, February 19 and the Granite City’s P&J Live on Thursday, April 30. It’s after sell out events in Glasgow and Aberdeen earlier this year.

The final will take place in London in May, but not before visiting cities including Belfast, Nottingham and Cardiff, as well as Antwerp, with the competition heading to Belgium for the first time.

Last year, Luke Humphries beat Luke Littler to win £275,000, with the runner up taking home £125,000, and the two eliminated semi-finalists £85,000 each.

Luke Humphries of England poses with the trophy after winning The Final of the 2025 BetMGM Premier League Darts Play-Offs. | Getty Images

Tickets have yet to go on sale, but here is what we know about the 2026 Premier League Darts so far, including the full schedule and how to sign up for presale.

Premier League Darts 2026: Full schedule

The Premier League Darts will head to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro during night three of the tournament on Thursday February 19. Then on Thursday, April 30 it will return to Scotland for a night at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Night 1: Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Thursday, February 5

Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Thursday, February 5 Night 2: AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium - Thursday, February 12

AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium - Thursday, February 12 Night 3: OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Thursday, February 19

OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Thursday, February 19 Night 4: SSE Arena, Belfast - Thursday, February 26

SSE Arena, Belfast - Thursday, February 26 Night 5: Utilita Arena, Cardiff - Thursday, March 5

Utilita Arena, Cardiff - Thursday, March 5 Night 6: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday, March 12

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday, March 12 Night 7: 3Arena, Dublin - Thursday, March 19

3Arena, Dublin - Thursday, March 19 Night 8: Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany - Thursday, March 26

Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany - Thursday, March 26 Night 9: AO Arena, Manchester - Thursday, April 2

AO Arena, Manchester - Thursday, April 2 Night 10: Brighton Centre, Brighton - Thursday, April 9

Brighton Centre, Brighton - Thursday, April 9 Night 11: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands - Thursday, April 16

Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands - Thursday, April 16 Night 12: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Thursday, April 23

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Thursday, April 23 Night 13: P&J Live, Aberdeen - Thursday, April 30

P&J Live, Aberdeen - Thursday, April 30 Night 14: First Direct Arena, Leeds - Thursday, May 7

First Direct Arena, Leeds - Thursday, May 7 Night 15: Utilita Arena, Birmingham - Thursday, May 14

Utilita Arena, Birmingham - Thursday, May 14 Night 16: Utilita Arena, Sheffield - Thursday, May 21

Utilita Arena, Sheffield - Thursday, May 21 Finals Night: The O2, London - Thursday, May 28

How to register for Premier League Darts 2026 pre-sale tickets

Tickets for the 2026 Premier League Darts won’t go on sale until mid-October, with more details to come on the official PDC website.

However, fans can already sign up for pre-sale ticket access to be in with the best chance of seeing the tournament live. All you need to do is register here and select the cities you would be interested in getting tickets for.

Those with an Annual Membership to PDCTV - not a monthly subscription - will also receive access to tickets before anyone else. If you are thinking of signing up, make sure to select “Yes” when asked about receiving marketing emails as this is how all pre-sale information will be sent.