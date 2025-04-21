Luke Littler triumphed in Glasgow earlier this year in the Premier League of Darts. | Getty Images

The world’s top dart players are coming to the Granite City.

First held in 2005, the Premier League of darts competition is part of the sport’s Triple Crown alongside the World Championship and the World Matchplay.

The 11th edition of the event kicked-off in Belfast’s SSE Arena on Thursday, February 6, and will conclude with the play-offs at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday, May 29.

Last year saw teenager Luke Littler triumph - the biggest win of his career until he won the World Championship title in January after reaching his second consecutive final.

Will he be able to defend his title? Thousands of fans will be showing up at packed arenas around the country to find out and the crowd in Glasgow saw Littler triumph earlier this year.

There will be one more chance for Scottish darts fans to enjoy the spectacle, with an upcoming date in Aberdeen.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the Premier League Darts come to Aberdeen?

The Premier League rolls into Aberdeen’s P&J Live Arena on Thursday, May 15. Doors open at 6pm.

Can I still get tickets for the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen?

There are still a few tickets left for the event here, priced from £40.75.

What’s the prize money at the Premier League Darts?

The overall winner receives a cheque for £275,000, with the runner-up earning £125,000, semi-finalists £85,000, 5th place £75,000, 6th place £70,000, 7th place £65,000, and 8th place £60,000.

Each of the 16 weekly winners also receives a bonus payment of £10,000.

What do the players get for a nine-dart finish?

Any player who hits a perfect nine-dart leg during this year’s BetMGM Premier League Darts season will win a custom-made set of solid gold darts, worth £30,000.

The 18ct prize, made bespoke by Humphrey and Hawkins, is up for grabs for any of the eight players who achieve the rare finish – a feat that has been done 16 times in the tournament’s 20-year history – and can be won multiple times during the 17 weeks of BetMGM Premier League Darts action.

What has Luke Littler said about defending his title?

Speaking to BetMGM Premier League Darts about his win last year - and the nine-darter he hit on the way to the title - Littler said: “This is one of the best tournaments out there. Over 16 weeks, hopefully, I can make the top four and head back to The O2 and defend the trophy.

“Winning this tournament again would mean the world. Only Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen have won the BetMGM Premier League back-to-back, so hopefully I can put my name in the hat with those two.”

“It [his nine-darter] just felt like it was coming as soon as the back-to-back 180s went in but I didn’t want to over-celebrate as there was still a job to do. I gave it a little fist bump and tried to get back on track. Thankfully I did that and was able to focus and lift the trophy.

“It was massive. I went in as a bit of a wildcard and some people said I wasn’t ready but for the first eight weeks I was fourth or fifth and I was really happy with that.

“My first win came in Belfast and after that I went on to win in Liverpool, Manchester and Aberdeen – that’s where I claimed top spot.”

“I do pinch myself sometimes about how far I’ve come but as a professional darts player you’ve just got to get on with it and be on that next train or plane to wherever you need to.”

What’s the Premier League Darts format?

Introduced in 2022, each night sees an eight-person knock-out tournament, with all seven games played over the best of 11 legs.

The players are guaranteed to meet each other twice in the opening quarter-final matches between weeks 1-7 and 9-15, with the draw for weeks 8 and 16 based on the league standings at that point.

Players will receive two points per semi-final finish, three points per runner-up finish, and five points per final win.

At the end of the first 15 weeks, the top four players will contest two knock-out semi-finals, before the final determines the overall winner.

Which venues does the Premier League Darts visit?

Here’s the full schedule for the Premier League Darts 2025:

Thursday, February 6: SSE Arena Belfast

Thursday, February 13: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Thursday, February 20: 3Arena, Dublin

Thursday, February 27: Westpoint Arena, Exeter

Thursday, March 6: Brighton Centre, Brighton

Thursday, March 13: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Thursday, March 20: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Thursday, March 27: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Thursday, April 3: Uber Arena, Berlin

Thursday, April 10: AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday, April 17: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam

Thursday, April 24: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Thursday, May 1: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Thursday, May 8: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday, May 15: P&J Live, Aberdeen

Thursday, May 22: Utilita Arena. Sheffield

Thursday, May 29: The O2, London

Who has won so far in the Premier League Darts?

Here’s who has won the fixtures to date:

Night one (Belfast): Luke Humphries beat Chris Dobey 6-1 in the final

Night two (Glasgow): Luke Littler beat Luke Humphries 6-5 in the final

Night three (Dublin): Gerwyn Price beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 in the final

Night four (Exeter): Luke Humphries beat Luke Littler 6-4 in the final

Night five (Brighton): Luke Littler beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 in the final

Night six (Nottinghham): Gerwyn Price beat Luke Littler 6-3 in the final

Night seven (Cardiff): Luke Littler beat Michael Van Gerwin 6-3 in the final

Night eight (Newcastle): Luke Littler beat Luke Humphries 6-1 in the final

Night nine (Berlin): Stephen Bunting beat Gerwyn Price 6-5 in the final

Night ten (Manchester) Nathan Aspinall beat Luke Humphries 6-4 in the final

Night eleven (Rotterdam) Chris Dobey beat Stephen Bunting 6-2 in the final

How to watch the Premier League Darts in the UK