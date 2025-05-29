One of these four darters is about to win the 2025 Premier League title. | Getty Images

It’s finals night at the Premier League Darts.

First held in 2005, the Premier League of darts competition is part of the sport’s Triple Crown alongside the World Championship and the World Matchplay.

The 11th edition of the event kicked-off in Belfast’s SSE Arena on Thursday, February 6, and will conclude this evening (Thursday, May 29) at London’s O2 Arena.

Last year saw teenager Luke Littler triumph - the biggest win of his career until he won the World Championship title in January after reaching his second consecutive final.

He’s one of the four darters to make it to the finals night - along with world number one Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall.

Here’s everything you need to know about one of the biggest nights of the year for darts fans.

What’s the prize money at the Premier League Darts?

The overall winner receives a cheque for £275,000, with the runner-up earning £125,000, semi-finalists £85,000, 5th place £75,000, 6th place £70,000, 7th place £65,000, and 8th place £60,000.

Each of the 16 weekly winners also receives a bonus payment of £10,000.

What do the players get for a nine-dart finish?

Any player who hits a perfect nine-dart leg during this year’s BetMGM Premier League Darts season will win a custom-made set of solid gold darts, worth £30,000.

The 18ct prize, made bespoke by Humphrey and Hawkins, is up for grabs for any of the eight players who achieve the rare finish – and can be won multiple times during the 17 weeks of BetMGM Premier League Darts action.

So far this year the quartet of Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price have won the prize. Could there be a fifth in the finals?

What’s the Premier League Darts format?

Introduced in 2022, each night sees an eight-person knock-out tournament, with all seven games played over the best of 11 legs.

The players are guaranteed to meet each other twice in the opening quarter-final matches between weeks 1-7 and 9-15, with the draw for weeks 8 and 16 based on the league standings at that point.

Players will receive two points per semi-final finish, three points per runner-up finish, and five points per final win.

At the end of the first 15 weeks, the top four players will contest two knock-out semi-finals, before the final determines the overall winner.

Each semi-final is contested over 19 legs (first to 10) before a final that is the best of 21 legs (first to 11).

Who has won the individual nights of the Premier League this season?

Here’s are all the nightly winners this season:

Thursday, February 6: SSE Arena Belfast - Luke Humphries

Thursday, February 13: OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Luke Littler

Thursday, February 20: 3Arena, Dublin - Gerwyn Price

Thursday, February 27: Westpoint Arena, Exeter - Luke Humphries

Thursday, March 6: Brighton Centre, Brighton - Luke Littler

Thursday, March 13: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Gerwyn Price

Thursday, March 20: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Luke Littler

Thursday, March 27: Utilita Arena, Newcastle - Luke Littler

Thursday, April 3: Uber Arena, Berlin - Stephen Bunting

Thursday, April 10: AO Arena, Manchester - Nathan Aspinall

Thursday, April 17: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam - Chris Dobey

Thursday, April 24: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool - Gerwyn Price

Thursday, May 1: Utilita Arena, Birmingham - Luke Littler

Thursday, May 8: First Direct Arena, Leeds - Luke Humphries

Thursday, May 15: P&J Live, Aberdeen - Nathan Aspinall

Thursday, May 22: Utilita Arena. Sheffield - Luke Littler

How to watch the Premier League Darts final in the UK

All Premier Leage Darts matches are broadcast live on Thursday nights on Sky Sports. Those who don’t subscribe to Sky Sports can watch by purchasing a pass from NOW TV, available from £14.99 for a day.