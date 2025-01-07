Darts Premier League 2025 in Scotland: Who's playing, prize money, format, Aberdeen and Glasgow legs
First held in 2005, the Premier League of darts competition is part of the sport’s Triple Crown alongside the World Championship and the World Matchplay.
The 11th edition of the event will kick-off in Belfast’s SSE Arena on Thursday, February 6, and conclude with the play-offs at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday, May 29.
Last year saw teenager Luke Littler triumph - the biggest win of his career until he won the World Championship title in January after reaching his second consecutive final.
Will he be able to defend his title? Thousands of fans will be showing up at packed arenas around the country to find out.
Here’s everything you need to know about the competition.
Who plays in the Premier League Darts?
Originally the tournament featured seven players, but that has since been expanded to eight – made up of the top four players in the PDC Order of Merit and four wildcard selections. This year the players who appear at every leg of the tournament are world top four Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwin and Rob Cross, who will be joined by invitees Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey. No invite for Peter Wright means that there will not be a Scottish player in this year’s competition.
What’s the Premier League Darts format?
Introduced in 2022, each night sees an eight-person knock-out tournament, with all seven games played over the best of 11 legs.
The players are guaranteed to meet each other twice in the opening quarter-final matches between weeks 1-7 and 9-15, with the draw for weeks 8 and 16 based on the league standings at that point.
Players will receive two points per semi-final finish, three points per runner-up finish, and five points per final win.
At the end of the first 15 weeks, the top four players will contest two knock-out semi-finals, before the final determines the overall winner.
Which venues does the Premier League Darts visit?
Here’s the full schedule for the Premier League Darts 2023:
Thursday, February 6: SSE Arena Belfast
Thursday, February 13: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Thursday, February 20: 3Arena, Dublin
Thursday, February 27: Westpoint Arena, Exeter
Thursday, March 6: Brighton Centre, Brighton
Thursday, March 13: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Thursday, March 20: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Thursday, March 27: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Thursday, April 3: Uber Arena, Berlin
Thursday, April 10: AO Arena, Manchester
Thursday, April 17: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam
Thursday, April 24: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Thursday, May 1: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Thursday, May 8: First Direct Arena, Leeds
Thursday, May 15: P&J Live, Aberdeen
Thursday, May 22: Utilita Arena. Sheffield
Thursday, May 29: The O2, London
How to watch the Premier League Darts in the UK
All Premier Leage Darts matches are broadcast live on Thursday nights on Sky Sports. Those who don’t subscribe to Sky Sports can watch by purchasing a pass from NOW TV, available from £14.99 for a day.
Who is favourite to win the Premier League Darts?
Defending champion Luke Littler is favourite with the bookies with odds of 6/5, followed by Luke Humphries (11/4), Michael van Gerwen (11/2), Gerwyn Price (12/1) and Stephen Bunting (12/1).
What’s the prize money at the Premier League Darts?
The overall winner receives a cheque for £275,000, with the runner-up earning £125,000, semi-finalists £85,000, 5th place £75,000, 6th place £70,000, 7th place £65,000, and 8th place £60,000.
Each of the 16 weekly winners also receives a bonus payment of £10,000.
Can I still get tickets for the Scottish legs?
The Glasgow leg of the tournament is completely sold out, but you can check for late availability here.
There are still tickets left for the Aberdeen leg, starting from £40.75, available here.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.