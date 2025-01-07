Darts Premier League 2025 in Scotland: Who's playing, prize money, format, Aberdeen and Glasgow legs

Darts prodigy Luke Littler won last year's BetMGM Premier League Darts crown. | Getty Images

The greatest touring show in the world of darts is coming to Scotland.

First held in 2005, the Premier League of darts competition is part of the sport’s Triple Crown alongside the World Championship and the World Matchplay.

The 11th edition of the event will kick-off in Belfast’s SSE Arena on Thursday, February 6, and conclude with the play-offs at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday, May 29.

Last year saw teenager Luke Littler triumph - the biggest win of his career until he won the World Championship title in January after reaching his second consecutive final.

Will he be able to defend his title? Thousands of fans will be showing up at packed arenas around the country to find out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competition.

Who plays in the Premier League Darts?

Originally the tournament featured seven players, but that has since been expanded to eight – made up of the top four players in the PDC Order of Merit and four wildcard selections. This year the players who appear at every leg of the tournament are world top four Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwin and Rob Cross, who will be joined by invitees Stephen Bunting, Gerwyn Price, Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey. No invite for Peter Wright means that there will not be a Scottish player in this year’s competition.

What’s the Premier League Darts format?

Introduced in 2022, each night sees an eight-person knock-out tournament, with all seven games played over the best of 11 legs.

The players are guaranteed to meet each other twice in the opening quarter-final matches between weeks 1-7 and 9-15, with the draw for weeks 8 and 16 based on the league standings at that point.

Players will receive two points per semi-final finish, three points per runner-up finish, and five points per final win.

At the end of the first 15 weeks, the top four players will contest two knock-out semi-finals, before the final determines the overall winner.

Which venues does the Premier League Darts visit?

Here’s the full schedule for the Premier League Darts 2023:

Thursday, February 6: SSE Arena Belfast

Thursday, February 13: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Thursday, February 20: 3Arena, Dublin

Thursday, February 27: Westpoint Arena, Exeter

Thursday, March 6: Brighton Centre, Brighton

Thursday, March 13: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Thursday, March 20: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Thursday, March 27: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Thursday, April 3: Uber Arena, Berlin

Thursday, April 10: AO Arena, Manchester

Thursday, April 17: Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam

Thursday, April 24: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Thursday, May 1: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Thursday, May 8: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday, May 15: P&J Live, Aberdeen

Thursday, May 22: Utilita Arena. Sheffield

Thursday, May 29: The O2, London

How to watch the Premier League Darts in the UK

All Premier Leage Darts matches are broadcast live on Thursday nights on Sky Sports. Those who don’t subscribe to Sky Sports can watch by purchasing a pass from NOW TV, available from £14.99 for a day.

Who is favourite to win the Premier League Darts?

Defending champion Luke Littler is favourite with the bookies with odds of 6/5, followed by Luke Humphries (11/4), Michael van Gerwen (11/2), Gerwyn Price (12/1) and Stephen Bunting (12/1).

What’s the prize money at the Premier League Darts?

The overall winner receives a cheque for £275,000, with the runner-up earning £125,000, semi-finalists £85,000, 5th place £75,000, 6th place £70,000, 7th place £65,000, and 8th place £60,000.

Each of the 16 weekly winners also receives a bonus payment of £10,000.

Can I still get tickets for the Scottish legs?

The Glasgow leg of the tournament is completely sold out, but you can check for late availability here.