Team GB continue to win bronze, silver and gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Day seven saw six Olympic medals won for Great Britain, with Bethany Shriever claiming a thrilling BMX gold and Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott securing his third medal in Tokyo with silver in the men’s 200m individual medley.

But there’s large shoes to fill for this year’s cohort of Olympians since Team GB finished second in the standings in Rio at the last Games in 2016.

Team GB have triumphed in scooping up gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Composite: Mark Hall/JPI Media)

This year, the team, made up of 376 athletes, will be aiming for another top-five spot, which would be their fourth in a row at the Olympics.

USA are unsurprisingly expected to win a host of gold medals at the Tokyo Games, but they need to beat hosts Japan and rivals China to the top spot.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) are also doing well in terms of medals won.

Find out who’s topping the leaderboard using our special live medal table.

Team GB continue to impress by securing gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2020 Olympics (Composite: Mark Hall/JPI Media)

How does the medal table work?

JPI Media’s official medal table automatically updates approximately every ten minutes.

As is traditional, it is ranked by highest number of gold medals won by each country, not overall medal totals.

The table also shows the breakdown of silver and bronze medals secured, which are used as tiebreakers if two countries have the same gold medal count.

You can hover over the bar chart to see how many medals each team has won.

In 2016, the US led the table with 46 golds, while Great Britain finished second on 27 and China were third with 26.

Japan, the host country at the 2020 Games, came sixth in the medal table that year with 12 golds.

They were targeting 30 golds at this year’s Games pre-pandemic, but the Olympic committee has said it no longer has a target.

What are the medal predictions for Team GB?

The United States usually top the medal table, having done so at 17 of the 27 Olympics they have competed at.

Meanwhile, Team GB have only ever managed to take the top spot once at the London Games in 1908.

Their worst result ever came in Atlanta in 1996 when they secured just one gold medal and finished 36th overall.

Thankfully, Team GB have gone from strength to strength since that fateful Games.

As well as the success of second in Rio, Great Britain came third in the standings at the home Olympics at London 2012, with a whopping 29 golds.

However, there is speculation that Team GB may not do as well in 2021 as the two Olympics before due to the disruption caused by Covid and the subsequent postponement of the event by 12 months.

Top data and technology firm Gracenote has forecasted that Team GB will finish fifth in this year’s medal table, but will still secure myriad golds and 52 medals in total in Tokyo.