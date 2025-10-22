Northern Ireland Open Snooker 2025 Wednesday Order of Play: Day 4 schedule, prize money, format, is Ronnie O'Sullivan playing?
The second of the four Home Nations snooker competitions of the season has reached its fourth day.
The Northern Ireland Open comes after the English Open (won by Mark Allen) and before the Scottish Open in December and the Welsh Open in March.
It was first held in 2016, when Mark King won the inaugural title, with this year’s tournament the 10th edition.
Judd Trump is the most successful player in the history of the tournament having lifted the trophy on four occasions.
Last year saw Kyren Wilson prevent Trump winning a fifth crown by trouncing him 9-3 in the final.
And he’s be back to defend his title, along with the mjority of the world’s top players.
Scotland’s John Higgins is already into the last 16 after a crushing 4-0 win over Louis Heathcote followed by a narrow 4-3 victory over Pang Junxu , although fellow countrymen Anthony McGill and Scott Donaldson crashed out at the last 64 stage.
Stephen Maguire made his way to the last 32 yesterday with a confident 4-1 win over former world champion Luca Brecel and will now take on Si Jiahui.
When is the Northern Ireland Open snooker?
How much money does the winner of the Northern Ireland Open Snooker get?
The total prize pot for the Northern Ireland Open is £550,400, allocated as follows.
- Winner: £100,000
- Runner-up: £45,000
- Semi-final: £21,000
- Quarter-final: £13,200
- Last 16: £9,000
- Last 32: £5,400
- Last 64: £3,600
- Last 96: £1,000
- Highest break: £5,000
There is also an extra £150,000 up for grabs for the player who wins most prize money across the four Home Nations tournaments, finishing with the Welsh Open in March 2026.
What is the Wednesday order of play?
Here’s all the action taking place today, Wednesday, October 22. They are all last 32 matches in the secind televised round.
From 10am
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh vs Mark Davis
- Wu Yize vs He Guoqiang
From 1pm
- Jack Lisowski vs Mark Selby
- Stephen Maguire vs Si Jiahui
- Gary Wilson vs Martin O'Donnell
- Elliot Slessor vs Shaun Murphy
From 7pm
- Mark Allen vs Ben Woollaston
- Ashley Hugill vs Jordan Brown
- Zhou Yuelong vs David Grace
- Jimmy Robertson vs Ali Carter
- Kyren Wilson vs Ryan Day
When is John Higgins playing next - and who?
John Higgins will be playing the winner of the match between Stephen Maguire and Si Jiahui on Thursday, October 23. The timing of the match has yet to be confirmed.
What are the results so far in the 2025 Northern Ireland Open?
Here are all the results so far
Last 64
- Chris Wakelin 4-1 Lan Yuhao
- Wu Yize 4-3 Scott Donaldson
- Noppon Saengkham 2-4 Ashley Hugill
- Zhao Xintong 0-4 Jordan Brown
- Mark Selby 4-1 Ian Burns
- Pang Junxu 4-1 Robbie Williams
- Hossein Vafaei 2-4 Ben Woollaston
- David Gilbert 2-4 He Guoqiang
- Judd Trump 4-2 Anthony McGill
- Jackson Page 4-0 Steven Hallworth
- Jack Lisowski 4-0 Haris Tahir
- John Higgins 4-0 Louis Heathcote
- Elliot Slessor 4-3 Fan Zhengyi
- Neil Robertson 0-4 David Grace (w/o)
- Yuan Sijun 4-1 Daniel Wells
- Barry Hawkins 4-0 Zak Surety
- Zhou Yuelong 4-2 Dylan Emery
- Lei Peifan 1-4 Aaron Hill
- Shaun Murphy 4-0 David Lilley
- Stuart Bingham 2-4 Jimmy Robertson
- Mark Allen 4-3 Robert Milkins
- Jak Jones 3-4 Martin O'Donnell
- Gary Wilson 4-3 Chang Bingyu
- Joe O'Connor 3-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Stephen Maguire 4-1 Luca Brecel
- Zhang Anda 1-4 Mark Davis
- Kyren Wilson vs Oliver Lines
- Si Jiahui 4-0 Cheung Ka Wai
- Matthew Selt 2-4 Ryan Day
- Ali Carter 4-3 Stan Moody
Last 32
- Long Zehuang 2-4 Yuan Sijun
- Chris Wakelin 1-4 Tom Ford
- Judd Trump 4-2 Jackson Page
- Pang Junxu vs John Higgins
- Barry Hawkins 3-4 Aaron Hill
What is the format of the Northern Ireland Open snooker?
The first round sees the players seeded 65–96 take on those seeded 97–128. The winners then face the players seeded 33–64. In the third round the second round winners take on the top 32 seeds and it’s a straightforward knockout tournament from then on.
It’s the best of seven frames until the quarter finals which are the best of nine. The semi final is the best of 11 and the final the best of 17 frames played over two sessions.
The first two rounds were played earlier in the year, with rounds three and onwards taking place at the Waterfront and broadcast on television.
What is the schedule for the Northern Ireland Open?
Here’s when all the action will be taking place:
- Last 64: Sunday, October 19 - Tuesday, October 21
- Last 32: Tuesday, October 21 - Wednesday, October 22
- Last 16: Thursday, October 23
- Quarter-finals: Friday, October 24
- Semi-finals: Saturday, October 25
- Final: Sunday, October 26
How can I watch the Northern Ireland Open?
There will be live coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.
What trophy does the winner of the Northern Ireland Open receive?
The players are competing for the Alex Higgins Trophy, named after the Belfast snooker great who claimed two world championships.
Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing the Northern Ireland Open snooker?
Ronnie O’Sullivan will not be playing after pulling out of the tournament for ‘medical reasons’. It’s the third consecutive tournament the Rocket has not played following the British Open and the Wuhan Open.
Who is favourite to win the Northern Ireland Open Snooker?
Judd Trump is the 7/2 favourite for the tournament, followed by Mark Selby (11/2), Shaun Murphy (13/2) and Kyren Wilson (15/2).
