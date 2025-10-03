Being a top snooker player can make you some serious money - just one World Championship title earns you a mind-boggling £500,000.

Prize money in the sport has soared in recent years thanks to television and sponsorship deals, with increasing interest in China and the Far East bolstering the tournament coffers even more.

Last year alone three players - Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Ronnie O’Sullivan - took home more than a million pounds in prize money, dwarfing the sums made by famous names in the past like Steve Davis, Ray Reardon and Jimmy White.

We’ve taken a look at the players who have won the most prize money in the history of the sport.

Here are the 17 richest, as of the start of October 2025.

Ronnie O'Sullivan Seven times World Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan holds most of the records in snooker - including the most prize money. He's earned a remarkable £14,993,967 since turning pro at the age opf 16 in 1992.

John Higgins Wizard of Wishaw John Higgins may not be able to match fellow-Scot Stephen Hendry when it comes to tournament wins, but his longevity and consistancy means he's the second highest earning snooker player of all time. He's banked £10,601,019 over a glittering career.

Judd Trump With 30 ranking titles and five Triple Crown titles on his CV, Judd Trump has banked £9,361,854 in his career. Last year saw the world number one overtake Stephen Hendry to take the third spot on the all-time list.