Snooker players are amongst the wealthiest sportspeople on the planet - a single World Championship title earns you a hefty £500,000.

It’s a sport which has seen prize money soar in recent years thanks to television and sponsorship deals, with increasing interest in China and the Far East bolstering the tournament coffers even more.

Last year alone three players - Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Ronnie O’Sullivan - took home more than a million pounds in prize money.

We’ve taken a look at the players who have won the most prize money in the history of the sport.

It’s worth noting that their true net worth is probably at least 50 per cent more due to sponsorship, exhibition games, advertising deals, investments and media work.

Having said that, here are the 17 richest snooker players, as at the start of the World Snooker Championship 2025.

Ronnie O'Sullivan Seven times World Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan (he's equal with Stephen Hendry for titles win) holds most of the records in snooker - including the most prize money. He's earned a remarkable £14,625,634 since turning pro at the age of 16 in 1992. | Getty Images

John Higgins Wizard of Wishaw John Higgins may not be able to match fellow-Scot Stephen Hendry when it comes to tournament wins, but his longevity and consistancy means he's the second highest earning snooker player of all time. He's banked £10,462,519 over a glittering career - including two recent wins at the World Open and the Tour Championship. | Getty Images

Judd Trump With 30 ranking titles and five Triple Crown titles on his CV, Judd Trump has banked £9,176,854 in his career. Last year saw the world number one overtake Stephen Hendry to take the third spot on the all-time list. | Getty Images