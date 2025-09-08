English Open Snooker 2025 Prize Money: Format, draw and how to watch the ranking tournament
This week will see the start of the 2025 English Open snooker - the first of four Home Nations Series which concludes with the Scottish Open in Edinburgh in December.
It’s the fourth ranking event of the season, with Aussie player Neil Robertson back to defend the title he won last year after beating Wu Yize 9–7.
The English Open was established in 2016, with this year’s tournament the 10th time it’s been held.
When is the English Open snooker?
The tournament takes place from September 11-21 at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England.[
How much money does the winner of the English Open Snooker get?
The total prize pot for the English Open is £550,400, allocated as follows.
- Winner: £100,000
- Runner-up: £45,000
- Semi-final: £21,000
- Quarter-final: £13,200
- Last 16: £9,000
- Last 32: £5,400
- Last 64: £3,600
- Last 96: £1,000
- Highest break: £5,000
What is the format of the English Open snooker?
The first round sees the players seeded 65–96 take on those seeded 97–128. The winners then face the players seeded 33–64. In the third round the second round winners take on the top 32 seeds and it’s a straightforward knockout tournament from then on.
It’s the best of seven frames until the quarter finals which are the best of nine. The semi final is the best of 11 and the final the best of 17 frames played over two sessions.
Who is playing in the first round?
Here are the first round matches:
- Ka Wai v Jimmy White
- Sunny Akani v Oliver Brown
- Zhao Hanyang v Connor Benzey
- Huang Jiahao v Oliver Sykes
- Liam Highfield v Onyee Ng
- Wang Yuchenv Florian Nuessle
- Marco Fu v Gao Yang
- Antoni Kowalski v Liam Graham
- Amir Sarkhosh v Sahil Nayyar
- Louis Heathcote v Mahmoud El Hareedy
- Duane Jones v Patrick Whelan
- David Grace v Jonas Luz
- Haris Tahir v Michal Szubarczyk
- Sam Craigie v Chatchapong Nasa
- Julien Leclerc v Aidan Murphy
- Reanne Evans v Jiang Jun
- Artemijs Zizins v Yao Pengcheng
- Chang Bingyu v Leone Crowley
- Lan Yuhao v Liam Pullen
- Bai Yulu v Liu Wenwei
- Iulian Boiko v Xu Yichen
- Robbie McGuigan v Mink Nutcharut
- Chris Totten v Ross Muir
- Farakh Ajaib v Kreishh Gurbaxani
- Haydon Pinhey v Ryan Davies
- Bulcsu Revesz v Alexander Ursenbacher
- Steven Hallworth v Mateusz Baranowski
- Mitchell Mann v Ian Burns
- Dylan Emery v Fergal Quinn
- Ben Mertens v Ashley Hugill
- Liam Davies v Hatem Yassen
- Allan Taylor v Umut Dikme
The first round matches will take place on Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12.
How can I watch the English Open snooker?
There will be live coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.
----
---
--
-
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.