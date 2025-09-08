English Open Snooker 2025 Prize Money: Format, draw and how to watch the ranking tournament

Neil Robertson is the English Open defending champion. | Getty Images

The world’s best snopoker players are set to battle it out on the baize.

This week will see the start of the 2025 English Open snooker - the first of four Home Nations Series which concludes with the Scottish Open in Edinburgh in December.

It’s the fourth ranking event of the season, with Aussie player Neil Robertson back to defend the title he won last year after beating Wu Yize 9‍–‍7.

The English Open was established in 2016, with this year’s tournament the 10th time it’s been held.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

When is the English Open snooker?

The tournament takes place from September 11-21 at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England.[

How much money does the winner of the English Open Snooker get?

The total prize pot for the English Open is £550,400, allocated as follows.

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £21,000

Quarter-final: £13,200

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £5,400

Last 64: £3,600

Last 96: £1,000

Highest break: £5,000

What is the format of the English Open snooker?

The first round sees the players seeded 65‍–‍96 take on those seeded 97‍–‍128. The winners then face the players seeded 33‍–‍64. In the third round the second round winners take on the top 32 seeds and it’s a straightforward knockout tournament from then on.

It’s the best of seven frames until the quarter finals which are the best of nine. The semi final is the best of 11 and the final the best of 17 frames played over two sessions.

Who is playing in the first round?

Here are the first round matches:

Ka Wai v Jimmy White

Sunny Akani v Oliver Brown

Zhao Hanyang v Connor Benzey

Huang Jiahao v Oliver Sykes

Liam Highfield v Onyee Ng

Wang Yuchenv Florian Nuessle

Marco Fu v Gao Yang

Antoni Kowalski v Liam Graham

Amir Sarkhosh v Sahil Nayyar

Louis Heathcote v Mahmoud El Hareedy

Duane Jones v Patrick Whelan

David Grace v Jonas Luz

Haris Tahir v Michal Szubarczyk

Sam Craigie v Chatchapong Nasa

Julien Leclerc v Aidan Murphy

Reanne Evans v Jiang Jun

Artemijs Zizins v Yao Pengcheng

Chang Bingyu v Leone Crowley

Lan Yuhao v Liam Pullen

Bai Yulu v Liu Wenwei

Iulian Boiko v Xu Yichen

Robbie McGuigan v Mink Nutcharut

Chris Totten v Ross Muir

Farakh Ajaib v Kreishh Gurbaxani

Haydon Pinhey v Ryan Davies

Bulcsu Revesz v Alexander Ursenbacher

Steven Hallworth v Mateusz Baranowski

Mitchell Mann v Ian Burns

Dylan Emery v Fergal Quinn

Ben Mertens v Ashley Hugill

Liam Davies v Hatem Yassen

Allan Taylor v Umut Dikme

The first round matches will take place on Thursday, September 11, and Friday, September 12.

How can I watch the English Open snooker?

There will be live coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.

