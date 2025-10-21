Northern Ireland Open Snooker 2025 Tuesday Order of Play: Day 3 schedule, prize money, format, when is John Higgins playing?
The second of the four Home Nations snooker competitions of the season has reached its third day.
The Northern Ireland Open comes after the English Open (won by Mark Allen) and before the Scottish Open in December and the Welsh Open in March.
It was first held in 2016, when Mark King won the inaugural title, with this year’s tournament the 10th edition.
Judd Trump is the most successful player in the history of the tournament having lifted the trophy on four occasions.
Last year saw Kyren Wilson prevent Trump winning a fifth crown by trouncing him 9-3 in the final.
And he’s be back to defend his title, along with the mjority of the world’s top players.
Scotland’s John Higgins is already into the last 32 after a 4-0 win over Louis Heathcote, although fellow countrymen Anthony McGill and Scott Donaldson crashed out at the last 64 stage.
Stephen Maguire will today try to become the second Scot through to the second televised round when he takes on former World Champion Luca Brecel today.
When is the Northern Ireland Open snooker?
How much money does the winner of the Northern Ireland Open Snooker get?
The total prize pot for the Northern Ireland Open is £550,400, allocated as follows.
- Winner: £100,000
- Runner-up: £45,000
- Semi-final: £21,000
- Quarter-final: £13,200
- Last 16: £9,000
- Last 32: £5,400
- Last 64: £3,600
- Last 96: £1,000
- Highest break: £5,000
There is also an extra £150,000 up for grabs for the player who wins most prize money across the four Home Nations tournaments, finishing with the Welsh Open in March 2026.
What is the Tuesday order of play?
Here’s all the action taking place today, Tuesday, October 21.
First Round Matches
10am
Zhang Anda v Mark Davis
Stephen Maguire v Luca Brecel
1pm: Kyren Wilson v Oliver Lines
Si Jiahui v Cheung Ka Wai
2pm
Matthew Selt v Ryan Day
Ali Carter v Stan Moody
Second Round Matches
7pm
Long Zeuhang v Yuan Sijun
Chris Wakelin v Tom Ford
Judd Trump v Jackson Page
8pm
Pang Junxu v John Higgins
When is John Higgins playing next?
John Higgins is playing China’s Pang Junxu in the secind televised round of the Northern Ireland Open at 8pm on Tuesday, October 21.
What are the results so far in the 2025 Northern Ireland Open?
Here are all the first round results from Sunday and Monday
- Chris Wakelin 4-1 Lan Yuhao
- Wu Yize 4-3 Scott Donaldson
- Noppon Saengkham 2-4 Ashley Hugill
- Zhao Xintong 0-4 Jordan Brown
- Mark Selby 4-1 Ian Burns
- Pang Junxu 4-1 Robbie Williams
- Hossein Vafaei 2-4 Ben Woollaston
- David Gilbert 2-4 He Guoqiang
- Judd Trump 4-2 Anthony McGill
- Jackson Page 4-0 Steven Hallworth
- Jack Lisowski 4-0 Haris Tahir
- John Higgins 4-0 Louis Heathcote
- Elliot Slessor 4-3 Fan Zhengyi
- Neil Robertson 0-4 David Grace (w/o)
- Yuan Sijun 4-1 Daniel Wells
- Barry Hawkins 4-0 Zak Surety
- Zhou Yuelong 4-2 Dylan Emery
- Lei Peifan 1-4 Aaron Hill
- Shaun Murphy 4-0 David Lilley
- Stuart Bingham 2-4 Jimmy Robertson
- Mark Allen 4-3 Robert Milkins
- Jak Jones 3-4 Martin O'Donnell
- Gary Wilson 4-3 Chang Bingyu
- Joe O'Connor 3-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
What is the format of the Northern Ireland Open snooker?
The first round sees the players seeded 65–96 take on those seeded 97–128. The winners then face the players seeded 33–64. In the third round the second round winners take on the top 32 seeds and it’s a straightforward knockout tournament from then on.
It’s the best of seven frames until the quarter finals which are the best of nine. The semi final is the best of 11 and the final the best of 17 frames played over two sessions.
The first two rounds were played earlier in the year, with rounds three and onwards taking place at the Waterfront and broadcast on television.
What Scottish players are taking part in the Northern Ireland Open?
There’s plenty of Scottish interest in the tournament, with Scott Donaldson, Anthony McGill, Stephen Maguire and John Higgins all playing in the last 64.
What is the schedule for the Northern Ireland Open?
Here’s when all the action will be taking place:
- Last 64: Sunday, October 19 - Tuesday, October 21
- Last 32: Tuesday, October 21 - Wednesday, October 22
- Last 16: Thursday, October 23
- Quarter-finals: Friday, October 24
- Semi-finals: Saturday, October 25
- Final: Sunday, October 26
How can I watch the Northern Ireland Open?
There will be live coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.
What trophy does the winner of the Northern Ireland Open receive?
The players are competing for the Alex Higgins Trophy, named after the Belfast snooker great who claimed two world championships.
Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing the Northern Ireland Open snooker?
Ronnie O’Sullivan will not be playing after pulling out of the tournament for ‘medical reasons’. It’s the third consecutive tournament the Rocket has not played following the British Open and the Wuhan Open.
Judd Trump is the 7/2 favourite for the tournament, followed by Mark Selby (11/2), Shaun Murphy (13/2) and Kyren Wilson (15/2).
