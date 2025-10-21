Scotland's John Higgins is in second round action today at the Northern Ireland Open. | Getty Images

It’s time for the last-32 matches to start - but there are a few last-64 matches to get out of the way first.

The second of the four Home Nations snooker competitions of the season has reached its third day.

The Northern Ireland Open comes after the English Open (won by Mark Allen) and before the Scottish Open in December and the Welsh Open in March.

It was first held in 2016, when Mark King won the inaugural title, with this year’s tournament the 10th edition.

Judd Trump is the most successful player in the history of the tournament having lifted the trophy on four occasions.

Last year saw Kyren Wilson prevent Trump winning a fifth crown by trouncing him 9-3 in the final.

And he’s be back to defend his title, along with the mjority of the world’s top players.

Scotland’s John Higgins is already into the last 32 after a 4-0 win over Louis Heathcote, although fellow countrymen Anthony McGill and Scott Donaldson crashed out at the last 64 stage.

Stephen Maguire will today try to become the second Scot through to the second televised round when he takes on former World Champion Luca Brecel today.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s play.

When is the Northern Ireland Open snooker?

The tournament takes place from October 19 to 26 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

How much money does the winner of the Northern Ireland Open Snooker get?

The total prize pot for the Northern Ireland Open is £550,400, allocated as follows.

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £21,000

Quarter-final: £13,200

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £5,400

Last 64: £3,600

Last 96: £1,000

Highest break: £5,000

There is also an extra £150,000 up for grabs for the player who wins most prize money across the four Home Nations tournaments, finishing with the Welsh Open in March 2026.

What is the Tuesday order of play?

Here’s all the action taking place today, Tuesday, October 21.

First Round Matches

10am

Zhang Anda v Mark Davis

Stephen Maguire v Luca Brecel

1pm: Kyren Wilson v Oliver Lines

Si Jiahui v Cheung Ka Wai

2pm

Matthew Selt v Ryan Day

Ali Carter v Stan Moody

Second Round Matches

7pm

Long Zeuhang v Yuan Sijun

Chris Wakelin v Tom Ford

Judd Trump v Jackson Page

8pm

Pang Junxu v John Higgins

When is John Higgins playing next?

John Higgins is playing China’s Pang Junxu in the secind televised round of the Northern Ireland Open at 8pm on Tuesday, October 21.

What are the results so far in the 2025 Northern Ireland Open?

Here are all the first round results from Sunday and Monday

Chris Wakelin 4-1 Lan Yuhao

Lan Yuhao Wu Yize 4-3 Scott Donaldson

4-3 Scott Donaldson Noppon Saengkham 2-4 Ashley Hugill

Zhao Xintong 0-4 Jordan Brown

Mark Selby 4-1 Ian Burns

4-1 Ian Burns Pang Junxu 4-1 Robbie Williams

4-1 Robbie Williams Hossein Vafaei 2-4 Ben Woollaston

David Gilbert 2-4 He Guoqiang

Judd Trump 4-2 Anthony McGill

4-2 Anthony McGill Jackson Page 4-0 Steven Hallworth

4-0 Steven Hallworth Jack Lisowski 4-0 Haris Tahir

4-0 Haris Tahir John Higgins 4-0 Louis Heathcote

4-0 Louis Heathcote Elliot Slessor 4-3 Fan Zhengyi

4-3 Fan Zhengyi Neil Robertson 0-4 David Grace (w/o)

Yuan Sijun 4-1 Daniel Wells

4-1 Daniel Wells Barry Hawkins 4-0 Zak Surety

4-0 Zak Surety Zhou Yuelong 4-2 Dylan Emery

4-2 Dylan Emery Lei Peifan 1-4 Aaron Hill

Shaun Murphy 4-0 David Lilley

4-0 David Lilley Stuart Bingham 2-4 Jimmy Robertson

Mark Allen 4-3 Robert Milkins

4-3 Robert Milkins Jak Jones 3-4 Martin O'Donnell

Gary Wilson 4-3 Chang Bingyu

4-3 Chang Bingyu Joe O'Connor 3-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

What is the format of the Northern Ireland Open snooker?

The first round sees the players seeded 65‍–‍96 take on those seeded 97‍–‍128. The winners then face the players seeded 33‍–‍64. In the third round the second round winners take on the top 32 seeds and it’s a straightforward knockout tournament from then on.

It’s the best of seven frames until the quarter finals which are the best of nine. The semi final is the best of 11 and the final the best of 17 frames played over two sessions.

The first two rounds were played earlier in the year, with rounds three and onwards taking place at the Waterfront and broadcast on television.

What Scottish players are taking part in the Northern Ireland Open?

There’s plenty of Scottish interest in the tournament, with Scott Donaldson, Anthony McGill, Stephen Maguire and John Higgins all playing in the last 64.

What is the schedule for the Northern Ireland Open?

Here’s when all the action will be taking place:

Last 64: Sunday, October 19 - Tuesday, October 21

Last 32: Tuesday, October 21 - Wednesday, October 22

Last 16: Thursday, October 23

Quarter-finals: Friday, October 24

Semi-finals: Saturday, October 25

Final: Sunday, October 26

How can I watch the Northern Ireland Open?

There will be live coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.

What trophy does the winner of the Northern Ireland Open receive?

The players are competing for the Alex Higgins Trophy, named after the Belfast snooker great who claimed two world championships.

Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing the Northern Ireland Open snooker?

Ronnie O’Sullivan will not be playing after pulling out of the tournament for ‘medical reasons’. It’s the third consecutive tournament the Rocket has not played following the British Open and the Wuhan Open.