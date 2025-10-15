Kyren Wilson is the Northern Ireland Open defending champion. | Getty Images

The world’s finest snooker players are heading to Belfast next week.

The second of the four Home Nations snooker competitions of the season is set to get underway this Sunday.

The Northern Ireland Open comes after the English Open (won by Mark Allen) and before the Scottish Open in December and the Welsh Open in March.

It was first held in 2016, when Mark King won the inaugural title, with this year’s tournament the 10th edition.

Judd Trump is the most successful player in the history of the tournament having lifted the trophy on four occasions.

Last year saw Kyren Wilson prevent Trump winning a fifth crown by trouncing him 9-3 in the final.

And he’ll be back to defend his title, along with the mjority of the world’s top players.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Northern Ireland Open snooker?

The tournament takes place from October 19 to 26 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

How much money does the winner of the Northern Ireland Open Snooker get?

The total prize pot for the Northern Ireland Open is £550,400, allocated as follows.

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £21,000

Quarter-final: £13,200

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £5,400

Last 64: £3,600

Last 96: £1,000

Highest break: £5,000

There is also an extra £150,000 up for grabs for the player who wins most prize money across the four Home Nations tournaments, finishing with the Welsh Open in March 2026.

What is the format of the Northern Ireland Open snooker?

The first round sees the players seeded 65‍–‍96 take on those seeded 97‍–‍128. The winners then face the players seeded 33‍–‍64. In the third round the second round winners take on the top 32 seeds and it’s a straightforward knockout tournament from then on.

It’s the best of seven frames until the quarter finals which are the best of nine. The semi final is the best of 11 and the final the best of 17 frames played over two sessions.

The first two rounds were played earlier in the year, with rounds three and onwards taking place at the Waterfront and broadcast on television.

What Scottish players are taking part in the Northern Ireland Open?

There’s plenty of Scottish interest in the tournament, with Scott Donaldson, Anthony McGill, Stephen Maguire and John Higgins all playing in the last 64.

What is the draw for the last 64 of the Northern Ireland Open?

We are now at the ‘main’ stage of the draw - the third round where it’s down to the last 64 and the big names join the competition. Here’s whose playing:

Kyren Wilson (ENG) v Oliver Lines (ENG)

Matthew Selt (ENG) v Ryan Day (WAL)

Wu Yize (CHN) v Scott Donaldson (SCO)

David Gilbert (ENG) v He Guoqiang (CHN)

Joe O'Connor (ENG) v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (THA)

Zhang Anda (CHN) v Mark Davis (ENG)

Jack Lisowski (ENG) v Haris Tahir (PAK)

Mark Selby (ENG) v Ian Burns (ENG)

Mark Williams (WAL) v Long Zehuang (CHN) (Williams has withdrawn)

Yuan Sijun (CHN) v Daniel Wells (WAL)

Chris Wakelin (ENG) v Lan Yuhao (CHN)

Tom Ford (ENG) v Marco Fu (HKG) (Marco Fu has withdrawn)

Stuart Bingham (ENG) v Jimmy Robertson (ENG)

Ali Carter (ENG) v Stan Moody (ENG)

Zhou Yuelong (CHN) v Dylan Emery (WAL)

Neil Robertson (AUS) v David Grace (ENG)

Judd Trump (ENG) v Anthony McGill (SCO)

Jackson Page (WAL) v Steven Hallworth (ENG)

Gary Wilson (ENG) v Chang Bingyu (CHN)

Jak Jones (WAL) v Martin O'Donnell (ENG)

Stephen Maguire (SCO) v Luca Brecel (BEL)

Si Jiahui (CHN) v Cheung Ka Wai (HKG)

Pang Junxu (CHN) v Robbie Williams (ENG)

John Higgins (SCO) v Louis Heathcote (ENG)

Barry Hawkins (ENG) v Zak Surety (ENG)

Lei Peifan (CHN) v Aaron Hill (IRL)

Mark Allen (NIR) v Robert Milkins (ENG)

Hossein Vafaei (IRN) v Ben Woollaston (ENG)

Elliot Slessor (ENG) v Fan Zhengyi (CHN)

Shaun Murphy (ENG) v David Lilley (ENG)

Noppon Saengkham (THA) v Ashley Hugill (ENG)

Zhao Xintong (CHN) v Jordan Brown (NIR)

What is the schedule for the Northern Ireland Open?

Here’s when all the action will be taking place:

Last 64: Sunday, October 19 - Tuesday, October 21

Last 32: Wednesday, October 22

Last 16: Thursday, October 23

Quarter-finals: Friday, October 24

Semi-finals: Saturday, October 25

Final: Sunday, October 26

How can I watch the Northern Ireland Open?

There will be live coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.

What trophy does the winner of the Northern Ireland Open receive?

The players are competing for the Alex Higgins Trophy, named after the Belfast snooker great who claimed two world championships.

Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing the Northern Ireland Open snooker?

Ronnie O’Sullivan will not be playing after pulling out of the tournament for ‘medical reasons’. It’s the third consecutive tournament the Rocket has not played following the British Open and the Wuhan Open.