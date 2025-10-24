John Higgins is through to the final of the Northern Ireland Open snooker. | Getty Images

It’s quarter finals day in Belfast.

The second of the four Home Nations snooker competitions of the season has reached its sixth day.

The Northern Ireland Open comes after the English Open (won by Mark Allen) and before the Scottish Open in December and the Welsh Open in March.

It was first held in 2016, when Mark King won the inaugural title, with this year’s tournament the 10th edition.

Judd Trump is the most successful player in the history of the tournament having lifted the trophy on four occasions.

Last year saw Kyren Wilson prevent Trump winning a fifth crown by trouncing him 9-3 in the final.

And he’s be back to defend his title, along with the mjority of the world’s top players.

Scotland’s John Higgins is throught to the quarter finals courtesy of a 4-1 win over Si Jiahui yesterday, although fellow countrymen Anthony McGill, Scott Donaldson and Stephen Maguire have all crashed out.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s play.

When is the Northern Ireland Open snooker?

The tournament takes place from October 19 to 26 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

How much money does the winner of the Northern Ireland Open Snooker get?

The total prize pot for the Northern Ireland Open is £550,400, allocated as follows.

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £21,000

Quarter-final: £13,200

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £5,400

Last 64: £3,600

Last 96: £1,000

Highest break: £5,000

There is also an extra £150,000 up for grabs for the player who wins most prize money across the four Home Nations tournaments, finishing with the Welsh Open in March 2026.

What is the Friday order of play?

Here’s all the action taking place today, Friday, October 24. They are all quarter final matches.

12 noon

Judd Trump v John Higgins

3pm

Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski

7pm

Tom Ford v Zhou Yuelong

Mark Allen v Jordan Brown

When is John Higgins playing next - and who?

John Higgins will be playing Judd Trump in his quarter final on Friday, October 24, at 12noon.

What are the results so far in the 2025 Northern Ireland Open?

Here are all the results so far

Last 64

Chris Wakelin 4-1 Lan Yuhao

Wu Yize 4-3 Scott Donaldson

Noppon Saengkham 2-4 Ashley Hugill

Zhao Xintong 0-4 Jordan Brown

Mark Selby 4-1 Ian Burns

Pang Junxu 4-1 Robbie Williams

Hossein Vafaei 2-4 Ben Woollaston

David Gilbert 2-4 He Guoqiang

Judd Trump 4-2 Anthony McGill

Jackson Page 4-0 Steven Hallworth

Jack Lisowski 4-0 Haris Tahir

John Higgins 4-0 Louis Heathcote

Elliot Slessor 4-3 Fan Zhengyi

Neil Robertson 0-4 David Grace (w/o)

Yuan Sijun 4-1 Daniel Wells

Barry Hawkins 4-0 Zak Surety

Zhou Yuelong 4-2 Dylan Emery

Lei Peifan 1-4 Aaron Hill

Shaun Murphy 4-0 David Lilley

Stuart Bingham 2-4 Jimmy Robertson

Mark Allen 4-3 Robert Milkins

Jak Jones 3-4 Martin O'Donnell

Gary Wilson 4-3 Chang Bingyu

Joe O'Connor 3-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Stephen Maguire 4-1 Luca Brecel

Zhang Anda 1-4 Mark Davis

Kyren Wilson vs Oliver Lines

Si Jiahui 4-0 Cheung Ka Wai

Matthew Selt 2-4 Ryan Day

Ali Carter 4-3 Stan Moody

Last 32

Long Zehuang 2-4 Yuan Sijun

Chris Wakelin 1-4 Tom Ford

Judd Trump 4-2 Jackson Page

Pang Junxu vs John Higgins

Barry Hawkins 3-4 Aaron Hill

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-1 Mark Davis

Wu Yize 2-4 He Guoqiang

Jack Lisowski 4-2 Mark Selby

Stephen Maguire 0-4 Si Jiahui

Gary Wilson 4-2 Martin O’Donnell

Elliot Slessor 2-4 Shaun Murphy

Mark Allen 4-3 Ben Woollaston

Ashley Hugill 0-4 Jordan Brown

Zhou Yuelong 4-2 David Grace

Jimmy Robertson 3-4 Ali Carter

Kyren Wilson 4-1 Ryan Day

Last 16

Judd Trump 4-1 Gary Wilson

Yuan Sijun 2-4 Tom Ford

Aaron Hill 1-4 Mark Allen

Si Jiahui 1-4 John Higgins

Kyren Wilson 4-2 He Guoqiang

Shaun Murphy 2-4 Jordan Brown

Ali Carter 0-4 Zhou Yuelong (W/O)

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-4 Jack Lisowski

What is the format of the Northern Ireland Open snooker?

The first round sees the players seeded 65‍–‍96 take on those seeded 97‍–‍128. The winners then face the players seeded 33‍–‍64. In the third round the second round winners take on the top 32 seeds and it’s a straightforward knockout tournament from then on.

It’s the best of seven frames until the quarter finals which are the best of nine. The semi final is the best of 11 and the final the best of 17 frames played over two sessions.

The first two rounds were played earlier in the year, with rounds three and onwards taking place at the Waterfront and broadcast on television.

What is the schedule for the Northern Ireland Open?

Here’s when all the action will be taking place:

Last 64: Sunday, October 19 - Tuesday, October 21

Last 32: Tuesday, October 21 - Wednesday, October 22

Last 16: Thursday, October 23

Quarter-finals: Friday, October 24

Semi-finals: Saturday, October 25

Final: Sunday, October 26

How can I watch the Northern Ireland Open?

There will be live coverage of the English Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.

What trophy does the winner of the Northern Ireland Open receive?

The players are competing for the Alex Higgins Trophy, named after the Belfast snooker great who claimed two world championships.

Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing the Northern Ireland Open snooker?

Ronnie O’Sullivan will not be playing after pulling out of the tournament for ‘medical reasons’. It’s the third consecutive tournament the Rocket has not played following the British Open and the Wuhan Open.

Who is favourite to win the Northern Ireland Open Snooker?

Judd Trump is the 2/1 favourite for the tournament, followed by Kyren Wilson (57/17), Mark Allen (7/2) and Jack Lisowski (8/1).

