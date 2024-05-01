Who will win the NBA Championship playoffs this year? HEre are the latest odds. Cr. Getty Images.Who will win the NBA Championship playoffs this year? HEre are the latest odds. Cr. Getty Images.
NBA Playoffs 2024: Who is the favourite to win the NBA Championships? Celtics, Knicks and Nuggets latest odds

Who is the the favourite to win the NBA Championship 2024?

By Graham Falk
Published 12th Apr 2024, 15:03 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 08:46 BST

LeBron James and the Lakers are already out. The Nuggets and Thunder have stormed into the semi final and Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are really showing up. But who are the favourites to win the NBA Championship 2024?

Nikola ‘The Joker’ Jokić will hope to hold onto his title, however, Boston Celtic’s Jayson Tatum and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are aiming to show exactly why they finished top of the pile in the Western and Eastern conferences.

It is certain to be exciting beyond belief as we edge down to the semi finals and here we have all the latest odds on the NBA Championship.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are current 2-1 up in the quarter final against the Heat and are favourites to win the NBA Championship.

1. Boston Celtics - 6/5

Can Nikola 'The Joker' Jokic claim a second NBA title in a row? They are already in the semi finals having defeated the LA Lakers 4-1 in the quarter final series.

2. Denver Nuggets - 2/1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Thunder team mates have been a real breath of fresh air in the NBA this season. Can they go to that next step? There's no reason to say they can't after their 4-0 quarter final win saw them become the first team to make the semi finals.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder - 9/1

They've had a great season and could easily go all the way and have already booked their place in the semi finals with a 4-0 series win over Phoenix Suns.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves - 10/1

