LeBron James exited the NBA Playoffs with defeat to the Denver Nuggets last night. Cr. Getty Images.

Basketball legend LeBron James has dropped the biggest hint yet about his Los Angeles Lakers future following his side’s exit from the NBA Playoffs on Monday evening.

James, 38, told reporters he was undecided on his future in the aftermath of the Game Five 108-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets, a game which saw the Lakers lose 4-1 in the series and exit the NBA Playoffs at the quarter final stage.

"I don't have an answer to be honest,” admitted James when asked if he had plans to continue his basketball career into an astonishing 22nd year. “I haven't given it much thought.”

Despite the series loss to reigning NBA champions the Nuggets, the Lakers icon hit 30 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds across his 44 minute spell on the court as he attempted to drag his side to an unlikely comeback in the quarter finals.

The basketball king will feature in this summer’s Olympics games after being selected for Team USA alongside team mate Anthony Davis, however, when asked if Monday’s loss to the Nuggets would be his final game for the Lakers in the NBA, he told reporters: “I’m not going to answer that.”

He later revealed that he would discuss his immediate future with agent Rich Paul and his family to discuss “what's best for my career” and that he will make his decision on his Lakers future “when we need to.”

On the loss to the Nuggets, he admitted: “You have to tip your hat to them. They’re defending champions. Super great team. Super well coached. They made the plays down the stretch to win this series so credit where credit is due.

“Now I just want to get home to the family. Looking at the schedule, one of my boys is decided whether he is going to enter the (NBA) draft or go back to school. I have another kid who is playing AU Ball and my daughter volleyball. My wife is doing many great things right now so it is about family right now.