As the regular NBA season draws to a close, eyes turn to the all-important playoffs which begin next week.

Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić will hope to hold onto their title, however, Boston Celtic’s Jayson Tatum, Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be hoping it is them that are lifting the coveted trophy come the end of the playoffs.

But who do the bookies think will emerge victorious this year? Here are the latest odds on the NBA Championship.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Boston Celtics - 7/4 Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are currently top of the Eastern Conference and favourite to win the NBA Championships.

2 . Denver Nuggets - 3/1 Can Nikola 'The Joker' Jokic claim a second NBA title in a row?

3 . Los Angeles Clippers - 13/2 If not now for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers - will they ever? Third favourites are the talented LA outfit.

4 . Milwaukee Bucks - 15/2 With Giannis Antetokounmpo currently injured, the Bucks have had a little hiccup coming to the end of the regular season. But with Damian Lillard in the ranks, you simply can't count them out.