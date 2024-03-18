Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest sportsman that ever lived, so when he speaks - you listen.

Winning of the NBA championship an astonishing six times, he was also a named an NBA All Star a unbelievable 14 times. Michael 'Air' Jordan is quite literally an athlete that can never ever be forgotten.

Many have been inspired by his quotes and his words of wisdom, so we've pieced together 10 of the best quotes from the man himself.

Here are the 10 best quotes from Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan.

1 . Michael Jordan on failing... "I've missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I've been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed"

2 . Michael Jordan on never giving up... "Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it"

3 . Michael Jordan on being labelled the greatest... "There is no such thing as a perfect basketball player, and I don't believe there is only one greatest player either"

4 . Michael Jordan on being remembered by the NBA... "Do I need my number retired throughout the course of the league to acknowledge what I've done? No"