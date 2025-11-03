After a minor scare Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to the third round of the International Open snooker. | Getty Images

It’s day three of the big money snooker tournament in China.

First played for in the 2012-2013 season, the International Open snooker was dubbed the “first overseas major” due to it having the same level of ranking points at the UK Championship.

It remained the most lucrative tournament outside the UK until 2018 when it was overtaken by the China Open.

This year sees the competition return to China for the 11th time, with last year’s champion Ding Junhui back to defend his title.

All four Scots are now through to the third round, with John Higgins beating Oliver Lines 6-2, Stephen Maguire squeezing through 6-4 against Xu Sim, Anthony McGill benefiting from the withdrawal of Mark Williams, and Scott Donaldson easing to a 6-2 victory over Mitchell Mann.

And all eyes will be on Ronnie O’Sullivan who had a winning start with a 6-2 triumph against Sanderson Lam, despite losing the first two frames of the match.

Here’s what’s happening today, Tuesday, November 4.

When is the International Open snooker?

The International Open runs from Sunday, November 2, to Sunday, November 9.

Where is the International Open snooker being played?

The tournament is held at South New City National Fitness Center in Nanjing, China.

What is the prize money at the International Open snooker?

There is a total prize pot of £825,000, broken down as follows:

Winner: £175,000

Runner-up: £75,000

Semi-final: £33,000

Quarter-final: £22,000

Last 16: £14,000

Last 32: £9,000

Last 64: £5,000

Highest break: £5,000

What’s the format of the International Open Snooker?

Matches are played as the best of 11 frames (first to 6) until the semi‑finals, which will be the best of 17 frames (first to 9) and the final which is the best of 19 frames (first to 10). The semi-final and the final are played over two sessions.

Are any big players missing from the draw at the International Open?

Marco Fu, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, Sam Craigie, and Ken Doherty have all withdrawn from the tournament.

What is the schedule for the International Open?

Here’s when all the action will be taking place:

Last 64: Sunday, November 2 - Tuesday, November 4

Last 32: Tuesday, November 4-Wednesday, November 5

Last 16: Thursday, November 6

Quarter-finals: Friday, November 7

Semi-finals: Saturday, November 8

Final: Sunday, November 9

What’s the order of play for Tuesday, November 4?

Here are the matches that will be taking place today and when they start in UK time. They are all third round matches.

6.30am start

Hossein Vafaei v John Higgins

Stephen Maguire v Kyren Wilson

Zhang Anda v Wu Yize

Jak Jones v Barry Hawkins

Jack Lisowski v Ronnie O'Sullivan

Anthony McGill v Jimmy Robertson

Gary Wilson v Si Jiahui

Lei Peifan v Zhao Xintong

11.30am start

Ding Junhui v Liam Highfield

Shaun Murphy v Elliot Slessor

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Scott Donaldson

Neil Robertson v Yuan Sijun

Zak Surety v Aaron Hil

He Guoqiang v Jiang Jun

Judd Trump v Noppon Saengkham

Mark Selby v Daniel Wells

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing next in the International Open?

The Rocket plays Jack Lisowski in the session starting at 6.30am on Tuesday, November 4.

When is John Higgings next playing in the International Open snooker?

John Higgins will play his third round match against Hossein Vafaei starting at 6.30am on Tuesday, November 4.

What are the latest results in the International Open snooker?

Here’s how yesterday’s sessions panned out as the third round lineup was completed:

Huang Jiahao 5-6 Barry Hawkins

Fan Zhengyi 3-6 Zhao Xintong

Shaun Murphy 6-5 Wang Xinzhong

Liu Wenwei 2-6 Lei Peifan

Louis Heathcote 4-6 Jack Lisowski

Scott Donaldson 6-2 Mitchell Mann

Sanderson Lam 2-6 Ronnie O’Sullivan

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh w/o David Gilbert

Ding Junhui 6-1 Michael Holt

Ben Woollaston 1-6 Jak Jones

Judd Trump 6-3 Matthew Stevens

Xiao Guodong 1-6 Zak Surety

Elliot Slessor 6-5 Ben Mertens

Junxu Pang 4-6 Liam Highfield

Zhou Yuelong 4-6 Noppon Saengkham

Aaron Hill w/o Ali Carter

How can I watch the International Open snooker?

There will be live coverage of the International Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

