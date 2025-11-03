International Open Snooker Tuesday Order of Play: Prize money, format, results, when is Ronnie O'Sullivan playing on day three?
First played for in the 2012-2013 season, the International Open snooker was dubbed the “first overseas major” due to it having the same level of ranking points at the UK Championship.
It remained the most lucrative tournament outside the UK until 2018 when it was overtaken by the China Open.
This year sees the competition return to China for the 11th time, with last year’s champion Ding Junhui back to defend his title.
All four Scots are now through to the third round, with John Higgins beating Oliver Lines 6-2, Stephen Maguire squeezing through 6-4 against Xu Sim, Anthony McGill benefiting from the withdrawal of Mark Williams, and Scott Donaldson easing to a 6-2 victory over Mitchell Mann.
And all eyes will be on Ronnie O’Sullivan who had a winning start with a 6-2 triumph against Sanderson Lam, despite losing the first two frames of the match.
Here’s what’s happening today, Tuesday, November 4.
When is the International Open snooker?
The International Open runs from Sunday, November 2, to Sunday, November 9.
Where is the International Open snooker being played?
The tournament is held at South New City National Fitness Center in Nanjing, China.
What is the prize money at the International Open snooker?
There is a total prize pot of £825,000, broken down as follows:
- Winner: £175,000
- Runner-up: £75,000
- Semi-final: £33,000
- Quarter-final: £22,000
- Last 16: £14,000
- Last 32: £9,000
- Last 64: £5,000
- Highest break: £5,000
What’s the format of the International Open Snooker?
Matches are played as the best of 11 frames (first to 6) until the semi‑finals, which will be the best of 17 frames (first to 9) and the final which is the best of 19 frames (first to 10). The semi-final and the final are played over two sessions.
Are any big players missing from the draw at the International Open?
Marco Fu, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, Sam Craigie, and Ken Doherty have all withdrawn from the tournament.
What is the schedule for the International Open?
Here’s when all the action will be taking place:
- Last 64: Sunday, November 2 - Tuesday, November 4
- Last 32: Tuesday, November 4-Wednesday, November 5
- Last 16: Thursday, November 6
- Quarter-finals: Friday, November 7
- Semi-finals: Saturday, November 8
- Final: Sunday, November 9
What’s the order of play for Tuesday, November 4?
Here are the matches that will be taking place today and when they start in UK time. They are all third round matches.
6.30am start
- Hossein Vafaei v John Higgins
- Stephen Maguire v Kyren Wilson
- Zhang Anda v Wu Yize
- Jak Jones v Barry Hawkins
- Jack Lisowski v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Anthony McGill v Jimmy Robertson
- Gary Wilson v Si Jiahui
- Lei Peifan v Zhao Xintong
11.30am start
- Ding Junhui v Liam Highfield
- Shaun Murphy v Elliot Slessor
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Scott Donaldson
- Neil Robertson v Yuan Sijun
- Zak Surety v Aaron Hil
- He Guoqiang v Jiang Jun
- Judd Trump v Noppon Saengkham
- Mark Selby v Daniel Wells
When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing next in the International Open?
The Rocket plays Jack Lisowski in the session starting at 6.30am on Tuesday, November 4.
When is John Higgings next playing in the International Open snooker?
John Higgins will play his third round match against Hossein Vafaei starting at 6.30am on Tuesday, November 4.
What are the latest results in the International Open snooker?
Here’s how yesterday’s sessions panned out as the third round lineup was completed:
- Huang Jiahao 5-6 Barry Hawkins
- Fan Zhengyi 3-6 Zhao Xintong
- Shaun Murphy 6-5 Wang Xinzhong
- Liu Wenwei 2-6 Lei Peifan
- Louis Heathcote 4-6 Jack Lisowski
- Scott Donaldson 6-2 Mitchell Mann
- Sanderson Lam 2-6 Ronnie O’Sullivan
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh w/o David Gilbert
- Ding Junhui 6-1 Michael Holt
- Ben Woollaston 1-6 Jak Jones
- Judd Trump 6-3 Matthew Stevens
- Xiao Guodong 1-6 Zak Surety
- Elliot Slessor 6-5 Ben Mertens
- Junxu Pang 4-6 Liam Highfield
- Zhou Yuelong 4-6 Noppon Saengkham
- Aaron Hill w/o Ali Carter
How can I watch the International Open snooker?
There will be live coverage of the International Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.
