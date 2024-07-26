While Team USA must navigate the 2024 Paris Olympics first, the NBA season is now only a couple of months away from starting, with the draft completed and some big name trades already underway.

Sports superstars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards will all be in the French capital this summer but will hope to return to the court and ensure they can knock Boston Celtics off their perch come the end of the NBA season in 24/25.

But which NBA aces will have the most responsibly on their shoulders due to their enormous pay packets? Here are the NBA’s 20 highest paid players ahead of the new season.

1 . Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors Chef Curry is the world's richest NBA player, with the 36-year-old basketball legend earning $55,761,216 per year.

2 . Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers The USA centre is now the second highest paid player in the NBA, with a yearly salary of $51,415,938.

3 . Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets The Joker is quite possibly the NBA's best player at the moment, so few would debate his mountainous $51,415,938 yearly salary.