Who will the NBA's richest player in 24/25? Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Highest paid NBA Player 2024: Here are the 20 richest basketball players in the world - including Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant

By Graham Falk
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 13:55 BST

Here are the top 20 highest paid players in the NBA ahead of the 24/25 basketball season.

While Team USA must navigate the 2024 Paris Olympics first, the NBA season is now only a couple of months away from starting, with the draft completed and some big name trades already underway.

Sports superstars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards will all be in the French capital this summer but will hope to return to the court and ensure they can knock Boston Celtics off their perch come the end of the NBA season in 24/25.

But which NBA aces will have the most responsibly on their shoulders due to their enormous pay packets? Here are the NBA’s 20 highest paid players ahead of the new season.

Chef Curry is the world's richest NBA player, with the 36-year-old basketball legend earning $55,761,216 per year.

1. Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors

Chef Curry is the world's richest NBA player, with the 36-year-old basketball legend earning $55,761,216 per year. | Getty Images

The USA centre is now the second highest paid player in the NBA, with a yearly salary of $51,415,938.

2. Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

The USA centre is now the second highest paid player in the NBA, with a yearly salary of $51,415,938. | Getty Images

The Joker is quite possibly the NBA's best player at the moment, so few would debate his mountainous $51,415,938 yearly salary.

3. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

The Joker is quite possibly the NBA's best player at the moment, so few would debate his mountainous $51,415,938 yearly salary. | Getty Images

While he will also earn coin from his Nike endorsement, the legendary KD makes $51,179,021 per year from his 'job' alone.

4. Kevin Durant - Phoenix Suns

While he will also earn coin from his Nike endorsement, the legendary KD makes $51,179,021 per year from his 'job' alone. | Getty Images

