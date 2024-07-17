NBA 2K25 will be released in the coming weeks. Cr: NBA 2K25. | NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 will be released on Xbox and PlayStation after it was handed release date ahead of the new 24/25 basketball season. Here's when you can get your hands on the iconic NBA simulator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NBA fans rejoice, the latest edition of the world’s most popular basketball simulator is closing in after the launch date and pre order details were released for NBA 2K25.

First available in 1999, the popular gaming series has been the go-to basketball game for NBA fanatics ever since, with supporters able to play as hooping legends LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman over the last 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With users able to choose to play as current NBA teams and a host of classic NBA squads, the game is one of the most loved sporting simulators on the planet, with last year’s edition of the game selling over nine million units worldwide.

Now, with new features added, updated rosters and in-game improvements, 2K25 is set to be just as popular as it predecessors. Want to know when you can get your hands on the game? Here’s everything you need to know about the release of NBA 2K25.

Who is the NBA 2K25 cover star?

NBA championship winner Jayson Tatum will be the main face of 2K25, with the Boston Celtics icon the face of the traditional cover, while he will share the All-Star edition cover with WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces. The Hall of Fame edition will see Toronto Raptors and NBA legend Vince Carter on the front cover after his introduction into the NBA Hall of Fame earlier this year.

What are the new features for NBA 2K25?

NBA 2K25 will have brand new features which include new exciting earnable rewards and consumable items and all-new content launching every six weeks via the Seasons game mode, alongside a host of other new editions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game’s official reveal trailer was launched recently and explained all the new features in full. Watch it here.

When is NBA 2K25 coming out? NBA 2K25 release date

There are three versions of the NBA 2K25 this year, with Standard Edition, All-Star Edition and Hall of Fame Edition all being released across gaming platforms.

The release date of the game has been confirmed as Friday 6 September 2024 and will be available worldwide. Each version will offer users something unique. The Standard Edition will provide users with ‘pre order content’, the All-Star Edition will also give users pre order content alongside 100,000 VC, MyCAREER Content and a MyTEAM Promo Box. Should you order the Hall of Fame Edition, you will get all of the above alongside Season 1 Pro Pass and an 12 Month NBA League Pass Subscription.

Prices and pre order details are below.

How much will NBA 2K25 be? Price of NBA 2K25 and pre order details

Fans of the popular basketball simulator will be pleased to know the price of the game has stayed largely the same as last year’s edition. The price of the game will be as follows:

NBA 2K25 Standard edition: £69.99

NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition: £99.99

NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition: £129.99