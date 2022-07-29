There’s plenty to look forward to throughout the day in Birmingham, with plenty of medals to be handed out and a few Scottish hopes to look out for.

Here’s everything you need to know, and how to watch it on television if you aren’t lucky enough to be there in person.

How many medals are awarded on day one of the Commonwealth Games?

A total of 16 Commonwealth Games events in four different disciples will be decided on the first day, meaning 48 medals will be hung around the necks of athletes.

The events that will see athletes on podiums as national anthems play are as follows.

Cycling (track): Women's tandem B sprint, men's tandem B time trial, women's team pursuit, men's team pursuit, women's team sprint, men's team sprint

Gymnastics: Men's team

Maddison Keeney of Australia trains at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre ahead of the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Swimming: Women's 400m medley, women's 200m free, men's 400m free, men's 100m back S9, women's 100m free S9, men's 200m breast, mixed 4x100m free relay

Triathlon: Women's sprint, men's sprint

What else is going on during day one?

Although they won’t be resulting in any medals, there are no shortage of other sports getting under way on day one of the Games – 14 in total.

England Scotland and Wales' men's teams – along with the England and Scotland women’s teams – start their all begin their rugby sevens campaigns starting at 9am.

The three day tournament will see medal awarded on Sunday.

The netball begins on Friday and continues for the remainder of the games, with the first matches seeing Commonwealth champions England play Trinidad and Tobago at 12noon, while Jamaica face Wales and New Zealand play Northern Ireland at 6pm..

Women's cricket makes its Commonwealth Games debut with the pick of Friday's action being Australia v India at 11am and Pakistan v Barbados at 6pm.

What are the main Scottish medal hopes?

Watch out for Scotland's Beth Potter in the women's sprint triathlon, starting at 11am, although she has tough competition in the shape of England’s Georgia Taylor-Brown and Bermuda's reigning world champion Flora Duffy.

In the velodrome Scotland could do well in the tandem B time trial event, with the finals at 4pm, where Neil Fachie won Tokyo gold and Aileen McGlynn silver.

John Archibald will also seek to add to his Gold Coast silver in the 4km pursuit – sister Katie misses the Games through injury.

And there could be a medal for Scotland men's team gymnastics team, although England are hot favourites and Canada are also hoping for a podium place.

The action takes place all day, from 9am until 8.30pm.

What is the television schedule?

The BBC have free live coverage of the whole Games, with day one shaping up as follows:

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 (looped one hour repeat)