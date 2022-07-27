Birmingham is hosting the event for the first time, marking the third time the event has been held in England following London in 1934 and Manchester 2002.

Scotland has also hosted three times, in Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986, and Glasgow in 2014, with Wales’ sole Games in Cardiff in 1958.

This year a total of 72 teams, comprising 54 countries and 18 territories, will take part 280 across 20 sports in the hunt for a place at the top of the medal podium.

Here’s how you can catch all the action.

How can I watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on television?

T he BBC will be offering free live coverage of the Commonwealth Games throughout the competition on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, via the Red Button, and on iPlayer.

The presenting and commentating team include Olympic gold medallists Michael Johnson and Jessica Ennis-Hill, along with Commonwealth champions Max Whitlock and Beth Tweddle.

Maddison Keeney of Australia trains at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

What is the schedule for television coverage?

You’ll be able to catch the Commonwealth Games live on the following dates, times and channels.

Thursday, 28 July – Opening ceremony

BBC One - 19:00-22:30

BBC Two - 01:30-05:00 (repeat)

Friday, 29 July - day one

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 (looped one hour repeat)

Saturday, 30 July - day two

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:15-17:00, 17:20-22:00

BBC Two - 07:00-09:15

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 06:55-22:30

Highlights

BBC One - 22:20-23:20, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 (looped one hour repeat), 06:00-07:00

Sunday, 31 July - day three

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:00-13:00, 13:15-15:35, 19:45-22:00

BBC Two - 15:35-19:45

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:30-23:30, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Monday, 1 August - day four

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:30-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:35

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Tuesday, 2 August - day five

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:30-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:30

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Wednesday, 3 August - day six

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 07:55-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Thursday, 4 August - day seven

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Friday, 5 August - day eight

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:15-13:00, 13:45-18:00, 19:00-22:00

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 18:00-19:00

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

BBC Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC One - 22:40-23:40, 05:00-06:00 (repeat)

BBC Red Button - 00:00-05:00 & 06:30-08:30 (looped one hour repeat)

Saturday, 6 August - day nine

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:00-12:00, 13:15-16:30, 17:30-22:00

BBC Two - 12:00-13:15

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 08:25-22:35

Highlights

BBC Two - 22:00-22:45, 00:30-01:15 (repeat)

Sunday, 7 August - day 10

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:00-13:00, 13:15-17:00, 17:30-22:00

BBC Two - 07:45-09:00, 17:00-17:30

BBC Three - 19:05-22:30

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:30, 16:30-19:30, 19:30-22:30

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 07:55-22:35

Highlights

BBC Two - 22:00-22:45, 01:15-02:00 (repeat)

Monday, 8 August - day 11

Live coverage

BBC One - 09:00-13:00, 13:45-15:45

BBC Two - 13:00-13:45, 01:00-03:00 (repeat)

Red Button - 08:30-12:30, 12:30-16:00

Digital platforms - watch up to 11 live streams from 07:55-14:35

Closing ceremony

BBC One - 20:00-22:00

When is my favourite sport being played?

Here’s when the action for each of the sports will be taking place:

Athletics and Para Athletics: Tuesday, August 2–Sunday, August 7

Badminton: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball: Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

Beach Volleyball: Saturday, July 30–Sunday, August 7

Boxing: Friday, July 29–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

Cricket: Friday, July 29--Sunday, July 31, Tuesday, August 2–Thursday, August 4, Saturday, August 6–Sunday, August 7

Cycling– Mountain Bike: Wednesday, August 3

Cycling–Road Race: Sunday, August 7

Cycling–Time Trial: Thursday, August 4

Cycling–Track & Para Track: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 1

Diving: Thursday, August 4–Monday, August 8

Gymnastics–Artistic: Friday, July 29–Tuesday, August 2

Gymnastics–Rhythmic: Thursday, August 4–Saturday, August 6

Hockey: Friday, July29–Monday, August 8

Judo: Monday, August 1–Wednesday, August 3

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls: Friday, July 29–Saturday, August 6

Marathon: Saturday, July 30

Netball: Friday, July 29–Sunday, August 7

Para Powerlifting: Thursday, August 4

Rugby Sevens: Friday, July 29–Sunday, July 31

Squash: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Swimming and Para Swimming: Friday, July 29–Wednesday, August 3

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis: Friday, July 29–Monday, August 8

Triathlon and Para Triathlon: Friday, July 29, Sunday, July 31

Weightlifting: Saturday, July 30–Wednesday, August 3

Wrestling: Friday, August 5–Saturday, August 6