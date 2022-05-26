Olympic and World Champion headlines Scotland's cycling team selection for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Olympic and World Champion Archibald, joined in the team by her brother John, will have high hopes, as will McGlynn who has won three Paralympic golds and four World titles across a decorated career, is yet to clinch a Commonwealth Gold.

Fachie, the Paralympic, World and European champion is also defending his para-cycling Commonwealth crown after blistering form on the Gold Coast four years ago where he set a world record and a Games record with two gold medals.

The Gold Coast Games also saw Dundonian Mark Stewart provide one of the Scottish highlights with his heroic victory in the Points Race and will be focusing on the Men’s Road Race in Birmingham.

Joining them will be Olympic medallists Neah Evans and Jack Carlin, who like Milngavie native Archibald, also won medals at the Commonwealth Games four years ago. Evans will join Archibald in the women’s track endurance events, whilst Carlin will look to better his Olympic silver and bronze won in Tokyo last summer.

Newcomer Libby Clegg won double gold in sprint events at Rio 2016. After giving birth to son Edward in 2019, she hung up her spikes after Tokyo to start a new adventure in cycling. Fachie, McGlynn and Clegg will be piloted by Lewis Stewart, Jenny Holl and Ellie Stone, the former two having won medals last summer in Tokyo.

Also included will be: Anna Shackley, Charlie Aldridge, Finn Crockett, Iona Moir, Isla Short, Kyle Gordon, Lauren Bell, Lewis Stewart, Lusia Steele and Sean Flynn.