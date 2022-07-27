This year will be the 21st time that lawn bowls has been included in the Commonwealth Games – with the 1966 event held in Kingston, Jamaica, the sole Games to have left the sport out.

The competition is scheduled to take place from July 29-August 6 and will be played at the Victoria Park bowling greens in Leamington Spa.

Here’s everything you need to know about the bowls in Birmingham and Scotland’s enviable past record.

What is Scotland’s record at the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls?

Scotland’s has had a huge amount of success at the Games lawn bowls, winning a total of 37 medals to date – 18 gold, 10 silver and 9 bronze.

With seven appearances Willie Wood holds the record for most Games appearances of any Scottish athlete, with only two athletes in the world appearing at more games (Welsh bowler Rob Weale and Northern Irish shooter David Calvert).

Meanwhile, bowler Alex Marshall is Scotland’s all-time most successful Commonwealth Games competitor, with five gold and one silver medal to his name.

He’ll be hoping to add to his total this year, as will Paul Foster who’s four gold and one silver medals.

How many lawn bowls medals are up for grabs?

There are 11 separate events in the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls tournament – eight mainstream and three parasport – meaning that a total of 33 medals will be handed out on podiums.

The events are as follows:

Men's singles

Men's pairs

Men's triples

Men's fours

Women's singles

Women's pairs

Women's triples

Women's fours

Men's parasport pairs

Women's parasport pairs

Mixed parasport pairs

Who is representing Scotland in the Para Lawn Bowls in 2022?

Birmingham 2022 is set to have the largest para-sport programme in Commonwealth Games history, including Para Lawn Bowls.

Four men and four women will make up Scotland’s Para Lawn Bowls team

Garry Hood returns for a second Commonwealth Games appearance, an incredible 28 years after his first in 1994.

Garry will be partnered by Kevin Wallace in the B6-B8 Men’s Pairs, who is also returning for a second Games after finishing 4th at Glasgow 2014.

2015 World Mixed Pairs silver medallist and nine-time world wheelchair curler Rosemary Lenton will partner Pauline Wilson in the B6-B8 Women’s Pairs as both make their Games bowling debut.

Robert Barr and his director Sarah Jane Ewing, make a return to Team Scotland following a 4th place finish in the Gold Coast Games, partnered by Melanie Inness directed by George Miller.

Who is representing Scotland in the Mainstream Lawn Bowls in 2022?

Alex ‘Tattie’ Marshall MBE will make his seventh Commonwealth Games appearance, looking to further cement his position as Scotland’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete of all-time – with five gold and one silver medal to his name.

Another Scottish great returning to the games will be Paul Foster MBE, looking to add to his four gold and one silver medals.

They will be joined by fellow Gold Coast gold medallist and 2014 Singles champion Darren Burnett, as well as four-time World Indoor champion Stewart Anderson and 2016 World Championship medallist Iain McLean, who will both make their Games debuts in Birmingham.

Caroline Brown returns for a fourth Games, having been part of a historic first Scottish medal in the Women’s Triples in Gold Coast, as does Claire Johnston, who took bronze in the Pairs.

Lauren Baillie-Whyte makes her second Games appearance and will be aiming for a medal eight years after taking fourth place in the Fours on her debut at Glasgow 2014.

The squad is completed by two athletes who will be making their debut for Team Scotland: Dee Hoggan and Hannah Smith.

How can I watch on television?

All the action from the lawn bowls tournament will be broadcast live on the BBC.