The 1970 Edinburgh Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony at Meadownbank Stadium.

Edinburgh Commonwealth Games 1970 - These 23 pictures take you back to when the games took over the Capital for the first time

With the Commonwealth Games getting underway in Birmingham next week, we take a look at back when the Capital hosted the feast of international sports for the first of two times.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:40 am

The 1970s Commonwealth Games held in Edinburgh heralded a number of firsts – the first time the Games had been held in Scotland, the first time ‘British Commonwealth Games’ was adopted (and later abandoned), the first time metric units were used in all events, and the first time a unique logo was designed (the games emblem intertwined with a St Andrews Cross and a thistle).

Edinburgh won the opportunity to host the games after winning a vote against Christchurch, in New Zealand, by 18 votes to 11 at a ceremony held in Jamaica.

Competitors from 42 countries travelled to the Capital, including first time appearances for Grenada, Guernsey, Malawi, Swaziland and Gambia.

Australia topped the medal table with 82 medals including 36 golds, followed by England with 66 (18 gold) and Canada with 66 (18 gold).

Scotland finished in a creditable fourth place with a total of 25 medals – six gold, eight silver and 11 bronze.

A total of 1,744 people (including officials) took part in 121 events in 10 sports, with the action centred around Meadowbank Stadium, which also hosted the opening ceremony.

Here are 23 pictures to take you back to that summer of sport.

Read more:

Edinburgh's Morningside: These 28 pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the residential neighbourhood

17 pictures of Edinburgh's Lothian Road in the 1950s and 1960s show how much the familiar Capital street has changed

Edinburgh's Meadows: These pictures from the 1950s and 1960s show the fascinating past of the popular park

1. Champion

Ian Stewart is presented with his gold medal for the 5,000 metres - part of a Scottish one-two with Ian McCafferty winning silver.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

2. Passing the baton

Three youngsters take part in the 1970 Queen's Baton Relay in the runup to the Edinburgh Games.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. Knockout

Scot Tom Imrie boxing his way to a gold in the 1970 light middleweight competition.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

4. On guard

A fencing bout at the 1970 Games.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
EdinburghBirminghamScotlandAustralia
Next Page
Page 1 of 6