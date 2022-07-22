The 1970s Commonwealth Games held in Edinburgh heralded a number of firsts – the first time the Games had been held in Scotland, the first time ‘British Commonwealth Games’ was adopted (and later abandoned), the first time metric units were used in all events, and the first time a unique logo was designed (the games emblem intertwined with a St Andrews Cross and a thistle).

Edinburgh won the opportunity to host the games after winning a vote against Christchurch, in New Zealand, by 18 votes to 11 at a ceremony held in Jamaica.

Competitors from 42 countries travelled to the Capital, including first time appearances for Grenada, Guernsey, Malawi, Swaziland and Gambia.

Australia topped the medal table with 82 medals including 36 golds, followed by England with 66 (18 gold) and Canada with 66 (18 gold).

Scotland finished in a creditable fourth place with a total of 25 medals – six gold, eight silver and 11 bronze.

A total of 1,744 people (including officials) took part in 121 events in 10 sports, with the action centred around Meadowbank Stadium, which also hosted the opening ceremony.

Here are 23 pictures to take you back to that summer of sport.

Read more:

1. Champion Ian Stewart is presented with his gold medal for the 5,000 metres - part of a Scottish one-two with Ian McCafferty winning silver. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Passing the baton Three youngsters take part in the 1970 Queen's Baton Relay in the runup to the Edinburgh Games. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. Knockout Scot Tom Imrie boxing his way to a gold in the 1970 light middleweight competition. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. On guard A fencing bout at the 1970 Games. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales