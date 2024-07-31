After an astonishing opening ceremony on the River Seine, the Paris Olympics have been a real spectacle for sports fans as Team GB go in search of a record medal haul.
A number of sporting greats form part of Team GB this term, with Sir Andy Murray, Tom Daley and Tom Pidcock already showing their athletic ability in the French capital.
In total, Team GB will have 327 athletes competing at the Olympics this year, with the competition set to conclude on August 11. Tokyo 2020 saw Britain win an impressive 64 medals (22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze), though they will be hoping to do even better this year. Can they do it?
Here is a full list of every Team GB medal winner at the 2024 Olympics.