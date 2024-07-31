Here is the full list of every Team GB medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024. Cr: Getty Images.Here is the full list of every Team GB medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024. Cr: Getty Images.
Team GB Olympics: How many medals have Team GB won? List of gold, silver, bronze medal winners at Paris 2024 - including Beth Potter

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 09:03 BST

Here is the full updated list of every Team GB gold, silver and bronze medal winner at the Paris Olympics - including Tom Daley and Tom Pidcock.

After an astonishing opening ceremony on the River Seine, the Paris Olympics have been a real spectacle for sports fans as Team GB go in search of a record medal haul.

A number of sporting greats form part of Team GB this term, with Sir Andy Murray, Tom Daley and Tom Pidcock already showing their athletic ability in the French capital.

In total, Team GB will have 327 athletes competing at the Olympics this year, with the competition set to conclude on August 11. Tokyo 2020 saw Britain win an impressive 64 medals (22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze), though they will be hoping to do even better this year. Can they do it?

Here is a full list of every Team GB medal winner at the 2024 Olympics.

Team GB's first medal winner at the Paris Olympics, the 25-year-old cyclist won her first Olympic medal in the individual time trial.

1. Anna Henderson - Silver

Team GB's first medal winner at the Paris Olympics, the 25-year-old cyclist won her first Olympic medal in the individual time trial.

Already a world triathlon champion, Potter took the bronze medal in the women's triathlon.

2. Beth Potter - Bronze

Already a world triathlon champion, Potter took the bronze medal in the women's triathlon.

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen became the first Team GB women's diving Olympic medal winners since Liz Ferris in 1960.

3. Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen - Bronze

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen became the first Team GB women's diving Olympic medal winners since Liz Ferris in 1960.

Kimberley Woods won a bronze for Team GB in the Women’s Kayak single final on day two of the Paris Olympics.

4. Kimberley Woods - Bronze

Kimberley Woods won a bronze for Team GB in the Women's Kayak single final on day two of the Paris Olympics.

