Here is everything you need to know about which nations will be competing for Olympic gold in football at Paris 2024.

The official opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics is now just days away as France gets set to welcome over 10,000 athletes to their capital city.

Over 300 events will take place across 32 sports between July 26 and August 11 with some of the world’s biggest names competing to bring home gold, silver and bronze for their respective nations. With athletics, basketball and swimming all taking centre stage in the lead up to the Olympics, many football fanatics have wondered if football (or soccer if you prefer) will be part of the Games this summer - and, of course, it is!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about Olympics 2024 football, with the competition already underway.

Is there football in the Olympics? Paris Olympics 2024 football

Yes, football will be at the Paris Olympics this summer, with a competition for both men’s and women’s national teams. As one of the most loved sports in France, the tournament will come hot on the heels of both Euro 2024 and the Copa America. The men’s games will be made up of under-23 squads, with each side allowed a maximum of three overaged players in their squad. The women’s Olympics football will feature players from all age groups.

The men’s tournament is split into the following groups: Group A: France, United States, Guinea, New Zealand. Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine. Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic. Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

The women’s tournament is split into the following groups: Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand. Group B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia. Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil.

Olympics football has already started, with the group games beginning on Wednesday 24 July, two days before the official opening of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Which nation has won most gold medals in Olympic football?

Including both men’s and women’s football combined, the USA national team have won the most medals at the Summer Olympics. The USA have won four golds, two silvers and two bronze medals in their history, with Hungary in second, having won three golds, one silver and one bronze. Team GB (Great Britain) are third with three gold medals.

At the last Olympics in Tokyo, Brazil were the gold medal winners in men’s football after they defeated Spain 2-1 after extra time. The women’s gold medal in football was won by Canada, who defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time. Both finals were played in Yokohama.

Is there a Team GB football at the Olympics 2024?