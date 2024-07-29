The Scots set to trouble the podium at the Games

The third day of the Olympics are upon us - and while Team GB has managed to land some medals, those have yet to come from the Scottish contingent.

That could change on Monday night, though, when Duncan Scott goes in the men's 200m freestyle final. The 27-year-old swimmer has one gold and five silver medals across the 2020 and 2016 Olympic Games and he will be desperate to add to his collection.

While Scott is one of the favourites to medal in that event in Paris, he is up against some stern opposition in team-mate and 2023 world champion Matt Richards, while Romania's David Popovici is also expected to go well. The final begins at 7.43 on Monday night.

Scott will also have further chances to medal later in the week.

Other British medal hopes lie with Josh Kerr, who is expected to go very close in the men's 1500m. His red-hot rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen – who he stunned for world glory in Budapest last summer – is set to be one of the most box-office battles of the Games: keep that evening of Tuesday 6 August (8:50pm) for the final free at all costs.

Another Scottish middle-distance star in with a golden shot at glory is Laura Muir, who won silver in Tokyo and will be hellbent on climbing to the summit of the Paris podium.