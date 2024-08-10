Laura Muir will look to add to her medal haul at this year's Paris Olympics. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

The Team GB long-distance runner will take part in the women’s 1500m finals at Paris 2024 this weekend. Here is everything you need to know about Laura Muir.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team GB’s Scottish medal hope Laura Muir will take to the stage at the Paris Olympic Games this weekend hoping to edge take home the gold in the 1500m finals after qualifying for the final on Thursday night.

Muir finished fourth in the semi-final, as her search for a maiden Olympic gold ploughed on in the French capital. Team GB Georgia Bell also qualified for the final and the pair will look to help Team GB add to their steadily increasing medal haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After claiming their 51st medal of the Paris Olympics yesterday, Team GB are edging closer to the 64 medals they lifted at the Tokyo Olympics, with Muir one of the big hopes for the team this year.

After winning several gold medals across her career, the Scottish runner will look to win her first Olympic gold this summer after narrowly missing out at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to Kenya’s Kipyegon Faith, who ran in a world record time of 3:53.11. Muir’s silver in the Japanese capital saw her becoming the first Scot to claim an individual track and field medal in 33 years and recently told BBC Scotland she has “nothing to lose" when it comes to going for gold in Paris. “I am really, really relaxed,” said Muir ahead of the semi-final. “I have never been in this position before as a reigning Olympic medallist. I have nothing to lose so if I can just enjoy it and stay relaxed, I know I can run fast.”

New to the Olympics and want to know everything there is to know about the Scottish athletic hero? Here is everything you should know about Muir, including how to watch her compete at the Olympics in Paris.

When does Laura Muir run next in the Olympics?

The Scottish long-distance will take part in the Women’s 1500m final at 19.15pm UK time on Saturday 10 August. The race will screened live on BBC One. You can also stream the competition live via Discovery+ and BBC iPlayer. She will be competing alongside fellow Team GB athletes Georgia Bell, Team USA runner Nikki Hiltz and reigning champion Faith of Kenya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Laura Muir, what medals has she won and where was she born?

Muir is a Scottish middle and long-distance runner that was born in Inverness in 1993. Paris 2024 is Muir’s third Olympic Games, having represented Team GB at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

She has won several medals in 1500m running, winning gold in the European Indoor Championships three times (Belgrade 2017, Glasgow 2019, Istanbul 2023), the European championships twice (Berlin 2018, Munich 2022) and the Commonwealth Games (Birmingham 2022). She took the silver medal on her last Olympics appearance in Tokyo 2020 for 1500m running. She also has won two gold medals for 3000m running, winning two European Indoor Championships (Belgrade 2017, Glasgow 2019) alongside several other silver and bronze awards.