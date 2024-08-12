That’s a wrap on the Paris 2024 Olympics, after a stunning two weeks of sport provided excitement and entertainment for sports fans across the globe as Team GB went in search of beating their Tokyo 2020 record.

A number of sporting greats formed part of Team GB this term, as Sir Andy Murray waved goodbye to tennis, Keely Hodgkinson finally took her much deserved Olympic gold and Tom Daley took yet another Olympic medal for diving.

In total, Team GB had 327 athletes competing at the Olympics this year and were able to beat their Tokyo 2020 tally of 64 medals (22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze) was beating by the narrowest of margins in the French capital as they won 65 medals (14 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze).

Want to know more about every member of Team GB that took to the podium in Paris? Here is a full list of every Team GB medal winner at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

1 . Beth Potter - Bronze Already a world triathlon champion, Potter took the bronze medal in the women's triathlon.

2 . Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson - Bronze Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Huddersfield's Lois Toulson took the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Synchro.

3 . Kimberley Woods - Bronze x2 Kimberley Woods won a bronze for Team GB in the Women's Kayak single final on day two of the Paris Olympics and added another for the women's kayak cross on August 6.