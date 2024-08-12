Here is the full list of every Team GB medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024. Cr: Getty Images.Here is the full list of every Team GB medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024. Cr: Getty Images.
Here is the full list of every Team GB medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Team GB Medals: Every Olympic medal won by Great Britain at Paris 2024 - including Josh Kerr, Alex Yee, Emma Finucane

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Jul 2024, 10:11 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 08:50 GMT

Here is the full list of every medal won by Team GB at the Paris Olympics 2024 - including Josh Kerr.

That’s a wrap on the Paris 2024 Olympics, after a stunning two weeks of sport provided excitement and entertainment for sports fans across the globe as Team GB went in search of beating their Tokyo 2020 record.

A number of sporting greats formed part of Team GB this term, as Sir Andy Murray waved goodbye to tennis, Keely Hodgkinson finally took her much deserved Olympic gold and Tom Daley took yet another Olympic medal for diving.

In total, Team GB had 327 athletes competing at the Olympics this year and were able to beat their Tokyo 2020 tally of 64 medals (22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze) was beating by the narrowest of margins in the French capital as they won 65 medals (14 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze).

Want to know more about every member of Team GB that took to the podium in Paris? Here is a full list of every Team GB medal winner at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Already a world triathlon champion, Potter took the bronze medal in the women's triathlon.

1. Beth Potter - Bronze

Already a world triathlon champion, Potter took the bronze medal in the women's triathlon. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Huddersfield's Lois Toulson took the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Synchro.

2. Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson - Bronze

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Huddersfield's Lois Toulson took the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Synchro. | Maja Hitij Photo: Maja Hitij

Photo Sales
Kimberley Woods won a bronze for Team GB in the Women’s Kayak single final on day two of the Paris Olympics and added another for the women's kayak cross on August 6.

3. Kimberley Woods - Bronze x2

Kimberley Woods won a bronze for Team GB in the Women’s Kayak single final on day two of the Paris Olympics and added another for the women's kayak cross on August 6. | Francois Nel Photo: Francois Nel

Photo Sales
Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen became the first Team GB women's diving Olympic medal winners since Liz Ferris in 1960.

4. Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen - Bronze

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen became the first Team GB women's diving Olympic medal winners since Liz Ferris in 1960. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:Andy MurrayParis 2024 OlympicsParisTom PidcockTom DaleyTokyo 2020Jack LaugherSilverGreat BritainBritain
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice