Olympic Prize Money 2024: Here are the countries and sports that pay the most - and least
It may be the pinnacle of sporting achievement, but the International Olympic Committee do not award prize money to athletes.
Continuing in the tradition of the Games being an amateur competiton, money is only distributed to international federations and national Olympic committees.
Having said that, individual international federations and sporting bodies DO offer cash for podium places.
Here’s what you need to know.
What countries offer the most prize money to medal winners?
Here are the top 10 payouts provided to successful Olympians, and how much they offer for gold, silver and bronze - in US dollars:
- Hong Kong: $769,558, $384,279, $192,139
- Singapore: $737,000, $369,000, $184,000
- Chinese Taipei (Taiwan): $720,000, $251,000, $178,000
- Thailand: $365,150, $219,090, $146,060
- Indonesia: $346,000, $138,500, $69,250
- Kazakhstan: $250,000, $150,000, $75,000
- Malaysia: $236,000, $71,000, $24,000
- Azerbaijan: $235,000, $117,500, $58,750
- Morocco: $225,067, $140,667, $84,400
- Italy: $213,000, $107,000, $71,000
What countries offer the least prize money to medal winners?
Here are the 10 countries whose athletes are offered the least remuneration for gold, silver and bronze - in US dollars:
- Great Britain: $0, $0, $0
- New Zealand: $0, $0, $0
- Norway: $0, $0, $0
- Sweden: $0, $0, $0
- Denmark: $15,962, $11,971, $7,981
- Canada: $16,000, $12,000, $8,000
- Austria: $18,296, $14,000, $11,838
- Australia: $20,000, $15,000, $10,000
- Germany: $22,000, $17,000, $11,000
- Slovenia: $23,737, $20,770, $17,802
What sports offer prize money at the Olympics?
The 2024 Olympics are the first in history to see sporting bodies offer medallists prize money, but this only happens in two sports.
World Athletics will pay prize money of $50,000 to winners in track and field events.
Meanwhile while boxing medal winners will be paid $100,000, $50,000 and $25,000 for gold, silver and bronze medals respectively by the International Boxing Association.
So if you are a gold medal-winning boxer from Hong Kong you would leave the Olympics with a huge amount of money.
What other rewards are offered to Olympic medal winners?
As well as prize money some countries offer other incentives for success. Here’s a taste:
- In previous Olympics Russia has showered gold medal winners with luxury cars worth tens of thousands of dollars and apartments valued up to $1 million.
- Malaysian medal winners are rewarded with a lifetime salary of up to £850 a year and a “foreign-made car”.
- At the last Olympics two Indonesian gold medal winners were given five cows, a meatball restaurant and a new house.
- Successful athletes from the Republic of Kazakhstan will return home to an apartment - three room apartments for golf, two room apartments for silver and three room apartments for bronze.
