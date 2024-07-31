Successful athletes receive a medal for taking a podium place at the Olympics - but do they also win money? | Getty Images

An Olympic medal can be profitable - depending on where you’re from and the sport you excel at.

It may be the pinnacle of sporting achievement, but the International Olympic Committee do not award prize money to athletes.

Continuing in the tradition of the Games being an amateur competiton, money is only distributed to international federations and national Olympic committees.

Having said that, individual international federations and sporting bodies DO offer cash for podium places.

Here’s what you need to know.

What countries offer the most prize money to medal winners?

Here are the top 10 payouts provided to successful Olympians, and how much they offer for gold, silver and bronze - in US dollars:

Hong Kong: $769,558, $384,279, $192,139 Singapore: $737,000, $369,000, $184,000 Chinese Taipei (Taiwan): $720,000, $251,000, $178,000 Thailand: $365,150, $219,090, $146,060 Indonesia: $346,000, $138,500, $69,250 Kazakhstan: $250,000, $150,000, $75,000 Malaysia: $236,000, $71,000, $24,000 Azerbaijan: $235,000, $117,500, $58,750 Morocco: $225,067, $140,667, $84,400 Italy: $213,000, $107,000, $71,000

What countries offer the least prize money to medal winners?

Here are the 10 countries whose athletes are offered the least remuneration for gold, silver and bronze - in US dollars:

Great Britain: $0, $0, $0 New Zealand: $0, $0, $0 Norway: $0, $0, $0 Sweden: $0, $0, $0 Denmark: $15,962, $11,971, $7,981 Canada: $16,000, $12,000, $8,000 Austria: $18,296, $14,000, $11,838 Australia: $20,000, $15,000, $10,000 Germany: $22,000, $17,000, $11,000 Slovenia: $23,737, $20,770, $17,802

What sports offer prize money at the Olympics?

The 2024 Olympics are the first in history to see sporting bodies offer medallists prize money, but this only happens in two sports.

World Athletics will pay prize money of $50,000 to winners in track and field events.

Meanwhile while boxing medal winners will be paid $100,000, $50,000 and $25,000 for gold, silver and bronze medals respectively by the International Boxing Association.

So if you are a gold medal-winning boxer from Hong Kong you would leave the Olympics with a huge amount of money.

What other rewards are offered to Olympic medal winners?

As well as prize money some countries offer other incentives for success. Here’s a taste: