Delight for Glaswegian who changed sport and quit job to chase Olympic dream

Beth Potter has become the second Scottish athlete to win a medal for Team GB at the Paris Olympics by claiming bronze in the women’s triathlon behind home favourite Cassandre Beaugrand.

Potter, who is reigning world champion and won the test event around the streets of Paris last year, was one of the favourites for Olympic gold but ultimately she could not match the pace of winner Beaugrand, with Switzerland’s Julie Derron in second.

The women’s race was able to take place as scheduled after the water quality in the Seine was deemed safe for swimming, with the delayed men’s race scheduled shortly after. Tokyo silver medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown finished sixth, with the third British athlete Kate Waugh in 15th.

Potter, from Glasgow, had previously represented Great Britain at the Olympics in track and field but took the decision to change sport eight years ago as well as giving up her job as a physics teacher to focus on her training.

Speaking to the BBC after her race, Potter said: “I’m so happy, I was going for the gold but Cassandre and Julie were just too good for me today but I’m super happy to come away with the bronze. I’ve come a long way in eight years and I am so happy to be here with a bronze medal.

“I did it for me but I also did it for everyone who has helped me in eight years and believed in me from day one. It is for them back home as well.”

Finally, the early morning organisers’ meeting on Wednesday brought good news, with the river deemed swimmable for the first time since Friday’s deluge caused elevated levels of bacteria.

Beth Potter reacts after winning bronze in the Women's Individual Triathlon on day five of the Paris Olympics. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

There was more rain on Tuesday night but the skies cleared as the athletes dived into the water below Pont Alexandre III, the Eiffel Tower providing the spectacular backdrop that had convinced organisers to take such a big gamble.

Defending champion Flora Duffy from Bermuda, who was made a Dame in the 2022 New York Honours following her Tokyo triumph, took the lead early in the swim but Potter and Taylor-Brown made sure they stayed in touch.

Potter emerged from the water in fifth, with Taylor-Brown 10th, and a lead group of 10 formed on the bike after Duffy was reeled in on the second lap.

The wet roads around central Paris caused several athletes to slip and fall but the leading contenders all stayed upright through the 40 kilometres and headed off on the 10km run.

The pace from the start was fierce and Taylor-Brown was among those unable to cling on as a lead group of four formed.

Beaugrand made her move early in the final lap and Potter could not go with her, the British athlete also losing touch with Derron and looking round often at France’s Emma Lombardi just behind her.