Can Jayson Tatum win his second NBA Championship with Boston Celtics in 24/25? Cr: Getty Images.

NBA Championship odds 24/25: Here are the latest odds ahead of the NBA season start

By Graham Falk

Published 21st Oct 2024, 14:24 BST
From Boston Celtics and New York Knicks to Toronto Raptors and LA Lakers - these are the latest odds for the NBA Championship ahead of the 24/25 NBA season.

After a four-month break, basketball fans can finally get ready for the start of an exciting new NBA 24/25 season this Wednesday.

An Olympics filled summer ensured basketball fans were not starved of seeing LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards. However, the regular season is the key focus for many NBA fanatics and they can’t wait for the action to get back underway.

With big match-ups coming on opening night, fans have been treated to big-game match ups between champions Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, while history could be made in Los Angeles, with the very first father and son combo of LeBron James and Bronny set to appear in the Lakers’ opener against Minnesota Timberwolves.

But who is the favourite to win the NBA Championship in 24/25? Here are every team’s odds ranked ahead of the NBA season start on Wednesday*.

After a difficult season last year, the Wizards are not expected to improve much in 24/25.

1. Washington Wizards - 1000/1

After a difficult season last year, the Wizards are not expected to improve much in 24/25.

They finished 12th in the Western Conference last year, but are predicted to dip and have huge odds for a championship win.

2. Utah Jazz - 1000/1

They finished 12th in the Western Conference last year, but are predicted to dip and have huge odds for a championship win.

Winners of their one and only NBA championship in 2019, Scottie Barnes and the Raps will hope they can improve on last season's tough campaign - but the bookies predict further struggle.

3. Toronto Raptors - 1000/1

Winners of their one and only NBA championship in 2019, Scottie Barnes and the Raps will hope they can improve on last season's tough campaign - but the bookies predict further struggle.

The Trail Blazers are another franchise expected to endure a difficult campaign.

4. Portland Trail Blazers - 1000/1

The Trail Blazers are another franchise expected to endure a difficult campaign.

