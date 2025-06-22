NBA Finals 2025: Who has won the most NBA Championships in history? Pacers, OKC, Celtic, Lakers wins
The 2025 NBA Championship final will reach its conclusion on Sunday evening, as Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) and the Indiana Pacers meet in game seven to decide who emerges victorious from an exhilarating series.
A final that has swung both ways over the course of its opening six matches, both teams have enjoyed one game leads only to be dragged back almost immediately, leaving the final locked a three wins each. However, in this weekend’s best of seven final game, it will be the winner that literally takes all.
Taking place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, the game is scheduled to tip off at 1am BST in the early hours off Monday 23 June. But how many times has each franchise won the title previously - and which NBA team has the most Championship wins in history?
Here is a full list of NBA Championship winners throughout history, from 1948 to 2024:
How many NBA Championship titles do Oklahoma City Thunder have?
Ahead of tonight’s NBA Finals game seven, the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) have won one just NBA Championship in their history. Winning their only title in 1979 (when known as the Seattle SuperSonics). They have been in the finals four times, losing to Chicago Bulls in 1996 (4-2) and Miami Heat in 2012 (4-1).
Facing the Washington Bullets (now known as the Washington Wizards), they took their first and only series win by four games to one, with Dennis Johnson named as the Finals MVP. They officially won the title on June 1, 1979, securing a tight 97-93 victory in game five in Washington DC. The victory helped them get revenge for their defeat in the finals the year previous, also against Washington Bullets, which they lost 4-3. The franchise officially moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, but have yet to win a Championship under their new guise.
Have the Pacers ever won a NBA Championship?
The Indiana Pacers have been in the finals only once previously, and have never won an NBA Championship in their history. Should they defeat OKC in game seven tonight (22 June), it will be mean the Pacers have won their first ever Championship ring. Their previous final appearances have saw them lose to Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 (4-2).
Who has won the most NBA Championship titles in history?
The team with the most NBA Championship wins is currently the Boston Celtics with 18 championships. Just behind them on 17 titles is the Los Angeles Lakers, with the Golden State Warriors in third place on seven Championship wins*
A full list of every team to win an NBA Championship - and when they won it - is as follows:
- Boston Celtics (18 titles): 1957, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986, 2008, 2024
- Los Angeles Lakers (17 titles) 1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954 ((as Minneapolis Lakers), 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010, 2020
- Golden State Warriors (7 titles) 1947 (as Philadelphia Warriors) 1956 (as San Francisco Warriors), 1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022
- Chicago Bulls (6 titles): 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, 1998
- San Antonio Spurs (5 titles): 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014
- Miami Heat (3 titles): 2006, 2012, 2013
- Philadelphia 76ers (3 titles) 1955 (as Syracuse Nationals), 1967, 1983
- Detroit Pistons (3 titles): 1989, 1990, 2004
- New York Knicks (2 titles): 1970, 1973
- Houston Rockets (2 titles): 1994, 1995
- Milwaukee Bucks (2 titles): 1971, 2021
- Cleveland Cavaliers (1 title) : 2016
- Dallas Mavericks (1 title): 2011
- Denver Nuggets (1 title): 2023
- Portland Trail Blazers (1 title): 1977
- Oklahoma City Thunder (1 title): 1979 (as Seattle SuperSonics)
- Washington Bullets (1 title): 1978 (as Washington Wizards)
- Toronto Raptors (1 title): 2019
- Baltimore Bullets (1 title) 1948 (now defunct)
- Sacramento Kings (1 title): 1951 (as the Rochester Royals)
- Atlanta Hawks (1 title): 1958 (As St. Louis Hawks)
Currently there are 10 active NBA teams to never won a Championship title, they are as follows: Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Indiana Pacers.
*Titles from 1947 to 1949 are from the BAA, which later became the NBA after merging with the NBL in 1949. These Championship wins are included in official NBA records.
