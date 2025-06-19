NBA Final winners: Where to watch NBA finals UK, what is the NBA Championship trophy made out of?

Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers face each other in game seven of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening.

The NBA season is now reaching it’s conclusion with game seven of the NBA Championship Final between Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers set to decided which teams lift the 2025 Larry O’Brien trophy.

With the scores locked at 3-3, both the Thunder and the Pacers are just one win away from winning the 2025 NBA Championship, with 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hoping he can defeat Tyrese Haliburton and co. to cap off an astonishing year.

Want to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action? Here’s everything you need to know about the history of the Larry O’Brien Trophy, including its history and worth, and how to watch the NBA finals game seven in the UK.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy after winning the NBA Championship in 2024. | Getty Images

What is the NBA Championship trophy made out of?

Known officially as the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy, it was introduced in 1977 and is primarily made of sterling silver, with an added 24-karat gold vermeil overlay. The trophy is two foot tall in height, and is reported to weight around 14.5 lbs. It’s design shows a basketball going into a net, and it’s materials and design are made to reflect its prestige. The trophy is made by Tiffany & Co., a world renowned jeweller formed in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany.

Why is it called the Larry O'Brien trophy?

The trophy’s name was coined in honour of former NBA Commissioner Larry O’Brien, who held the role from 1975 until 1984. It was official named the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in 1984, prior to that, it was named simple the NBA Championship Trophy. It was renamed in order to recognize his significant contributions to the league, his efforts in growing the game overseas and the major TV deals he was able to broker.

Born in 1917 in Massachusetts, America, O’Brien was also heavily involved in American politics, serving more than two decades as one of the United States Democratic Party's leading electoral strategists. He was also a Postmaster General in the cabinet of President Lyndon Johnson, and latterly chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Where to watch NBA finals UK - TV and streaming

Game seven of the NBA Championship final has been chosen for live broadcast coverage on subscription channel TNT Sports 1, with coverage of the game beginning at 1am. A full round-up of the latest action from the NBA and the previous six matches with be broadcast beforehand.

Streaming details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed live via the Discovery+ app for those subscribed to TNT Sports.

The game is also able to be screened via the NBA League Pass, which is a subscription service that provides access to live and on-demand games, including regular season and playoff games - including tonight’s crucial game seven clash in Oklahoma City. If you have RokuTV, you can also get the app on your TV. If you want to follow just the one team, you can purchase the League Pass for one team and this is priced at $89.99 for the entire season or $13.99 per month.

How much is the NBA Championship trophy worth?

According to Dunkest.com, the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy has an estimated worth of between $13,500 to $14,000, the cost of the trophy is reflected in it’s materials, design, and crafting process which takes approximately six-month. The symbolic value of the trophy to it’s franchise, players and - of course - winner exceed its worth, though.

Are NBA Championship rings made of solid gold?

The NBA Championship rings, awarded to each player for winning the NBA Championship Finals, are not made of solid gold due to weight and practicality. However, each ring is customer designed and vary by year, with the designs typically crafted from gold alloys, using materials such as 10-karat or 14-karat gold combined with other metals for durability. On occasion, the rings feature silver, or white gold, with diamonds or other gemstones included in the design.

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shows his championship ring before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on October 24, 2023. | Getty Images

How much are NBA Championship rings worth?

The value of NBA Championship rings can vary, due to the fact the design is varied annually. According to Dunkest.com, the average production cost can range between $30,000 to $150,000, though some individual NBA Championship rings have been sold for far more. For example, the title winner Toronto Raptors rings, made in 2019, included 650 diamonds and 16 rubies and had a huge value of over $150,000 each for the top-tier versions.