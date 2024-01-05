Here's all the ways you can watch the National Basketball League, aka NBA, in the UK.

Toronto Raptors' Dennis Schröder takes on New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Cr. Getty Images

Already one of the most watched sports the world over, the popularity of basketball and the NBA continues to grow in the UK as fans stay up late to watch their favourite team.

The success of Netflix series The Last Dance, the documentary which delves deep into the career of Michael Jordan and the all conquering Chicago Bulls 90s team, coinciding with teams like the Denver Nuggets winning their first ever NBA Finals last year, have seen interest grow and grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, unlike other popular US sports like the NHL and Ice Hockey, the NBA is not shown on Sky Sports or freeview, leaving many viewers wondering where they can catch every NBA at the click of a button.

Wanting to catch every minute of NBA action in the 23/24 season? Here are all the ways you can watch NBA in the UK.

When does the NBA finish, when is the final of the NBA season

The NBA regular season is currently well underway after it began back on October 25. The regular season is scheduled to end this coming April, with the final game played on the 14th of the month following a huge 82 games each.

However, that's when the real fun begins as just six days later, on Saturday 20 April, the all important play-off season begins and runs until May/June. The NBA is split into two sections, Western and Eastern Conferences, and the top eight teams from each side then take part in the play-offs.

The final of the NBA play-offs is a little more simpler. The two teams who make it to the final then take part in a best-of-seven set of games, with the first team to win four games crowned as the 'world' champions.

The first four dates in the final take place on June 6, 9, 12 and 14 with further games on the 17, 20 and 23 taking place if required.

How to watch NBA on TV in the UK, what channel can I watch NBA

TNT Sports confirmed they will be screening NBA games this coming season, with the channel about to be added to BT Broadband, Sky and NOW TV packages at various different costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, potential the more cost efficient way is to purchase the 'NBA League Pass'.

What is the NBA League Pass, how to get the NBA league pass

The NBA League Pass subscription is available via many mediums and available to purchase in app form via Apple, Google Play Store and the Amazon App Store. The app will give you the option to watch every game live at the touch or a button, while you can watch the recap of each game - or the game in full if you prefer - immediately after the game is done. If you have RokuTV, you can also get the app on your TV.

If you want to follow just the one team, you can purchase the League Pass for one team and this is priced at $89.99 for the entire season or $13.99 per month.

If you want to watch every team and every game, you could also purchase the NBA League Pass on a monthly basis with packages starting at $14.99 to $19.99 for the Premium version which allows you to watch without advertisements.