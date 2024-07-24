LeBron James will captain the USA Basketball team at the Paris Olympics 2024. Cr. Getty Images. | Getty Images

LeBron James will hope to lead Team USA to gold at the Paris Olympics 2024. But how many gold medals has the NBA and LA Lakers legend won already?

He is one of the biggest names at this summer’s Paris Olympics and has already been confirmed to be the flag bearer for the USA at Friday’s opening ceremony. Now NBA legend LeBron James is aiming to add to his impressive honours list.

About to head into his 22nd season as a basketball player this year, LeBron has been named the captain of an extremely impressive USA Basketball Olympics side that is littered with talented including Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards and Joel Embiid as they go in search of another Olympic gold in basketball. Often known by only his first name, he has spent over two decades at the top of the NBA while playing for the likes of Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and - of course - the Lakers.

Want to know how many gold medals LeBron James has won before? Here, take a look at LeBron’s honour lists from his extremely impressive career.

How many NBA championships has LeBron James won

Since first being drafted by the Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Draft, he has become one of the most decorated basketball players of all time having been named a 20x NBA All-Star, NBA Rookie of the Year, 4x NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, 3x NBA All-Star Game MVP, 6x NBA All-Defensive selection and a NBA Cup winner in 2024. He is also currently the highest point scorer in the history of the NBA

LeBron has competed in 10 NBA Championship Finals - eight of them consecutively between 2011 and 2018. He has won four NBA championships in total, lifting the championship with Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, He won a third championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers after returning to the franchise in 2016. His last championship came with current side Los Angeles Lakers, where he won in 2020.

How many gold medals has LeBron James won

This is not the 39-year-old NBA’s stars first rodeo, having been part of several iconic USA Basketball teams over the years. Alongside his incredible list of honours, the LA Lakers legend won the Olympic gold medal with the USA at Beijing 2008 and London 2012. Despite entering the 2004 Olympics in Athens as favourites, LeBron and his US team mates were disappointing and finished with a bronze.