Exclusive:Iconic East Lothian hotel next to Open venue sold in multi-million pound deal
Marine & Lawn is understood to have added Greywalls Hotel in East Lothian to an impressive collection of hotels and resorts in close proximity to some of Scotland’s top golf courses.
The Scotsman has learned that a multi-million pound deal has been agreed for the iconic property, which is located behind the tenth tee at Muirfield, home of the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers.
It would see Greywalls join The Rusacks in St Andrews, Marine Hotels in both North Berwick and Troon and Station Hotel in Dornoch on the list of properties owned by Marine & Lawn in Scotland.
In addition, the company also has the Slieve Donard next to Royal County Down and the Adelphi in Portrush, where the 153rd Open is being held next week.
“Marine & Lawn will not be commenting at this time,” said the company’s PR agency in reply to being contacted by The Scotsman about Greywalls Hotel, which has been run as a hotel since the 1940s by the Weaver family and is protected as category A listed building.
It was once owned by Sir James Horlicks, founder of the hot bedtime drink that was once considered a staple in British households in particular, while the hotel restaurant, Chez Roux, is run by well-known French restaurateur and chef Albert Roux.
Due to its close proximity, lots of top golfers have stayed in Greywalls Hotel when The Open has been staged at Muirfield, with access available to the course across a low boundary wall.
Based on what Marine & Lawn, a brand which focuses on luxury golf and leisure experiences, has done at its existing properties in Scotland, the deal could signal an exciting new era for Greywalls.
At other times, the hotel is a convenient base for golfers visiting East Lothian to play at the likes of Gullane, North Berwick, Luffness New and Dunbar while both The Renaissance Club, home of the Genesis Scottish Open, which is taking place this week, and Archerfield Links are also nearby.
The Open was last held at Muirfield in 2013, when Phil Mickelson got his hands on the Claret Jug, with the course hosting the AIG Women’s Open for the first time in 2022.
The general manager at Greywalls Hotels has been contacted by The Scotsman but no reply has been received.
