'Very impressed' - Luke Donald's verdict on Bob MacIntyre stepping up Ryder Cup bid

European captain had been tracking Scot’s stats before his US Open runner-up finish

Luke Donald, the European Ryder Cup captain, was confident US Open runner-up Bob MacIntyre had a big performance in him in the battle to be on his team at Bethpage Black after closely watching his stats this season.

MacIntyre, who made a winning debut in the biennial match under Donald’s captaincy in Rome in 2023, jumped into one of the six automatic spots up for grabs on Long Island in September after finishing second to J.J. Spaun in the season’s third major at Oakmont last month.

The eye-catching effort came at the perfect time for MacIntyre, who will now be looking to cement his position in the standings when he defends the Genesis Scottish Open title this week before heading back to Royal Portrush, where he tied for sixth on his major debut six years ago, for the The 153rd Open next week.

Bob MacIntyre is congratulated by Jon Rahm after winning his singles in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome | Getty Images

“Very impressed,” said Donald, speaking ahead of the first of those events at The Renaissance Club, of how MacIntyre has performed since Italy, where he leaned on Justin Rose in his opening match before going on to pick up two-and-a-half points from three, including a singles success against Wyndham Clark, the US Open champion at the time.

“I think he's really adapted his game to the US. Obviously, when you make that transition from playing mostly in Europe to playing over there, it is more difficult. The fields are deeper. It's harder. But he was still very consistent and I was watching his stats quite a lot.

“Even from when he qualified in Rome to where he was before the second place in the US Open, his stats were quite a bit better. He's been very consistent. As I said, it's harder to break out in the US and win tournaments. He already won twice last year. He won in Canada and won here. “As I said, I saw the improvement in statistics and it was only a matter of time before he had a really, really good week and he almost pulled it off.”

Does Donald, who is bidding to join Tony Jacklin as the only European captain to win home and away against the Americans, see a maturity in MacIntyre, both as a player and a person?

“Well, hopefully the Ryder Cup in Rome had a positive effect on him,” added the world No 1. “I've seen it go both ways. Sometimes people play Ryder Cups and they understand that maybe they're not quite good enough to be a part of what a Ryder Cup represents.

“But I think Bob, even though he didn't quite have his best game on Friday and was really fighting to find it, especially on the greens, he got a lot out of it. Two and a half points out of three. I think it helped him really grow as a golfer and give him the belief that he could perform with the very best.”

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka are the others in automatic Ryder Cup spots heading into this week’s $9 million Rolex Series event.

European captain Luke Donald and his players, including Bob MacIntyre, pose with the Ryder Cup following their win in Rome in 2023 | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rasmus Hojgaard, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Thomas Detry and Matt Wallace are next on the points list as the qualifying race enters the closing stretch, with Donald set to announce his team on 1 September.

“Two massive weeks, the two biggest weeks left really before qualification ends,” said Donald of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open. “There's obviously five or six weeks left to go. These are big weeks against the strongest fields so you want to see the top guys play well and there's obviously going to be some guys that are pretty much staked a claim for their place already in the team. But there's a few spots definitely open and these weeks are big for those guys.”

Is he braced for some sleepless nights towards the end of the qualification period? “Maybe,” he said with a smile. “The week of the Ryder Cup will be plenty of sleepless nights. I think having gone through it already once, I feel pretty comfortable where we are with the preparation.