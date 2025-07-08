Dream draw for defending champion Bob MacIntyre in Genesis Scottish Open

Scot out with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott at The Renaissance Club

Defending champion Bob MacIntyre has been handed a mouth-watering group in the opening two rounds of this week’s $9 million Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian.

The Oban man will have world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and former Masters champion Adam Scott for company at The Renaissance Club on Thursday and Friday.

Defending champion Bob MacIntyre is out with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in the opening two rounds of the Genesis Scottish Open | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The marquee trio will tee off in the opening round at 8.28am then head out at 1.43pm in the second circuit.

Rory McIlroy, the 2023 winner, is in the other marquee group along with Open champion Xander Schauffele and Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland.

It’s a late-early start for that trio as they tee off at the same time but the opposite way around.

Connor Syme has been rewarded for his recent breakthrough win on the DP World Tour in the KLM Open by being included in another of the top groups.

The Drumoig-based player is out with US Open champion J.J. Spaun and Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood while Ewen Ferguson will have major winners Brian Harman and Matt Fitzpatrick in his group.