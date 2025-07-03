Scottish Open golf deal for 50% off special newsletters

By Neil Macdonald

Head of Newsletters

Comment
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:51 BST
You could be playing beautiful Scottish golf courses, just like Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)placeholder image
Match Rory McIlroy with the Scotsman’s golfing guide to courses like St Andrews and Troon for half price

The Scottish Golf Open is just days away, so we have a special offer for all golf fans to enjoy.

In celebration of Rory McIlroy and co walking the fairways at The Renaissance Club, we’re delighted to offer readers an exclusive 50% off our premium golf newsletter series: “Scottish Golf Courses You Must Play” – now just £4.99 for a limited time only.

To take advantage of the offer, just use the code GOLF50 at the checkout when you click through to the sign up page via the button.

50% Off With GOLF50

But the clock is ticking and the offer only runs until July 18, so be quick!

Curated by our renowned golfing correspondent Martin Dempster, anyone subscribing to this special series will receive 12 beautifully crafted emails over two weeks.

They will spotlight some of Scotland’s most stunning and memorable golf courses including St Andrews, Troon and Carnoustie and are packed with striking imagery, expert insights, and local knowledge.

Scottish Golf Courses You Must Play is more than just reading material – it’s your personal guide to unforgettable golf experiences across Scotland.

Whether you're planning a golfing getaway or just dreaming of the greens, this is an inspiring and practical resource you’ll want to keep forever.

Remember - just use the code GOLF50 at the checkout when you click through to the sign up link.

