The Scottish tennis player is taking part in the Wimbledon qualifiers 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Move along Sir Andy Murray, because a new Scottish tennis sensation has arrived in the shape of Hamish Stewart, who could be set to take part in this year’s Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

A wildcard entry into the qualifying stages of the tournament, he may be ranked at 550th in the world, but he is now just one win away from making his debut at the Wimbledon championship after reaching the final round of qualifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having already won four qualifying games, Stewart can claim a place in the opening round of the world famous tennis tournament with a victory over Leandro Riedi of Switzerland on Thursday. "It's been a rollercoaster," said Stewart following his third-round qualifying win over 24th seed Federico Agustin Gomez. "I've had a bit of luck but I feel I was due a bit of luck and I'm loving the experience."

Here is everything you need to know about Hamish Stewart, his career to date so far, honours list and how watch him in Thursday’s Wimbledon qualifiers 2025:

Scottish tennis star Hamish Stewart could qualify for Wimbledon with a win in the final qualifying round today. | Getty Images

When does Hamish Stewart play at Wimbledon today, and how to watch

Stewart is scheduled to play his final Wimbledon qualifying match against Leandro Riedi on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 11am on Court 2 at the Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Centre in Roehampton, London.

Wimbledon qualifying matches, including Stewart’s, have been broadcast live in the UK on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer, starting at 11am each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Hamish Stewart?

Born in Strathblane on July 30, 1999, Stewart is a 25-year-old professional tennis player who is ranked 550th in the ATP rankings. He first turned professional in 2018 following his college tennis career at Tulane University and the University of Georgia. He has thus far earned approximately $33,071 in prize money. During his time in America, he was Georgia’s number one singles player, and ended his time there with a 28-13 overall record, 20-7 in dual matches, 8-3 against conference opponents, and 18-9 against nationally ranked opponents. He has an undergraduate degree from Tulane University, and a postgraduate degree at the University of Georgia from 2021–2022.

He has been ranked as high as 478 (March 2024 in the ATP rankings), and had a career-high world junior ITF ranking of No. 185, which is ranked as 11th in the UK at the time, and number two in Scotland.

What has Hamish Stewart won?

Despite being ranked 550th in the world, the Strathblane-born tennis player has picked up several honours during his career. Stewart has won a total of seven different ITF World Tour titles (the ITF World Tour serves as the entry level for professional tennis and sits between the ITF Junior World Tennis Tour and the elite levels of the sport). He has also enjoyed success in tennis doubles, winning two professional titles, including one with George Houghton in Spain. He represented Scotland in the 2017 Commonwealth Games as a junior. Made his first professional singles final in France in October 2023, and rose over 780 spots in the ATP rankings, ending the year at a career-high of 651.