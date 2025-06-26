Hamish Stewart Wimbledon: Who is Scottish tennis ace, what has he won, rank and where to watch Wimbledon 2025
Move along Sir Andy Murray, because a new Scottish tennis sensation has arrived in the shape of Hamish Stewart, who could be set to take part in this year’s Wimbledon for the first time in his career.
A wildcard entry into the qualifying stages of the tournament, he may be ranked at 550th in the world, but he is now just one win away from making his debut at the Wimbledon championship after reaching the final round of qualifying.
Having already won four qualifying games, Stewart can claim a place in the opening round of the world famous tennis tournament with a victory over Leandro Riedi of Switzerland on Thursday. "It's been a rollercoaster," said Stewart following his third-round qualifying win over 24th seed Federico Agustin Gomez. "I've had a bit of luck but I feel I was due a bit of luck and I'm loving the experience."
Here is everything you need to know about Hamish Stewart, his career to date so far, honours list and how watch him in Thursday’s Wimbledon qualifiers 2025:
When does Hamish Stewart play at Wimbledon today, and how to watch
Stewart is scheduled to play his final Wimbledon qualifying match against Leandro Riedi on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 11am on Court 2 at the Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Centre in Roehampton, London.
Wimbledon qualifying matches, including Stewart’s, have been broadcast live in the UK on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer, starting at 11am each day.
Who is Hamish Stewart?
Born in Strathblane on July 30, 1999, Stewart is a 25-year-old professional tennis player who is ranked 550th in the ATP rankings. He first turned professional in 2018 following his college tennis career at Tulane University and the University of Georgia. He has thus far earned approximately $33,071 in prize money. During his time in America, he was Georgia’s number one singles player, and ended his time there with a 28-13 overall record, 20-7 in dual matches, 8-3 against conference opponents, and 18-9 against nationally ranked opponents. He has an undergraduate degree from Tulane University, and a postgraduate degree at the University of Georgia from 2021–2022.
He has been ranked as high as 478 (March 2024 in the ATP rankings), and had a career-high world junior ITF ranking of No. 185, which is ranked as 11th in the UK at the time, and number two in Scotland.
What has Hamish Stewart won?
Despite being ranked 550th in the world, the Strathblane-born tennis player has picked up several honours during his career. Stewart has won a total of seven different ITF World Tour titles (the ITF World Tour serves as the entry level for professional tennis and sits between the ITF Junior World Tennis Tour and the elite levels of the sport). He has also enjoyed success in tennis doubles, winning two professional titles, including one with George Houghton in Spain. He represented Scotland in the 2017 Commonwealth Games as a junior. Made his first professional singles final in France in October 2023, and rose over 780 spots in the ATP rankings, ending the year at a career-high of 651.
He was a a wildcard into Wimbledon qualifying this year, and has beaten Liam Broady and Luca Van Assche to reach the final qualifying round, where he will play Swiss player Leandro Riedi. His career statistics are as follows: 198 matches, 128 wins (64.65% win rate).
